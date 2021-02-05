Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and bp (NYSE:BP) have extended their partnership to support bp as it works towards its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Palantir will provide its software to bp at the enterprise level, with global deployment across the organization in a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal.

Palantir and bp have partnered since 2014, and Palantir’s software has been a key accelerant in bp’s digital transformation. bp has now committed to using Palantir’s Foundry software for five more years and apply it to new areas of business to further accelerate bp’s strategic digitization objectives and help support delivery of its ambitious energy transition goals.

bp’s digital twin applications, powered by Palantir, have already delivered significant value and enhancements in hydrocarbon-based workflows. Now, there are opportunities to apply these applications to accelerate bp’s new ambition, optimizing wind farms, electric charging networks, solar generation, and supporting the achievement of other aspects of bp’s net zero aims.

The partnership has yielded concrete results in operations management, asset allocation, strategic planning, and procurement and the Palantir platform and related applications will continue to be used to deliver value in production, operations, simulation, and modeling.

“ We started this company to work on the hardest problems,” said Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir. “ Helping deliver energy more safely and efficiently, in a disrupted market, while supporting the transformation of a business the size and scale of bp, is exactly what we built this platform to do.”

Palantir also continues to support bp’s efforts in risk monitoring, including workflows around infrastructure management, and information flow management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

