Netweek SpA Enters Into an Agreement With LDA Capital for the Subscription of a Capital Increase EUR 2 Million

MERATE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netweek SpA (ntw : im ) (the “Company” or “Netweek”), listed on the MTA market, organized and managed by the Borsa Italiana, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Put Option Agreement (“Agreement”) with LDA Capital Limited ("LDA “) And LDA Capital LLC (“ LDA LLC “), a global alternative investment group. The Agreement gives the Company the right to subscribe, by LDA, newly issued shares from Netweek for a maximum of 2.0 million euros. This equity commitment will be utilized at the Company’s discretion over the next 36 months to strengthen Netweek’s balance sheet and financial structure, support its digital and online expansion, and provide fresh capital as Netweek looks to emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this agreement, Netweek has the right, but not the obligation, to draw down capital as required. The Company will control the timing and amount of capital drawn down under this Agreement. This method of fundraising provides management with a flexible financing tool and allows the Company the ability to deploy cash on an as-needed basis rather than fully diluting existing shareholders.

LDA Capital will also be given warrants to be issued for a maximum amount of 7 million common shares of Netweek at an exercise price of 0.11 euros per share, exercisable any time during the term of the Agreement. This represents a maximum value of 0.77 million euros of additional funding, equal to a 38% premium on the closing of January 8th, 2021 and 34% higher than the average of the last 30 trading days.

The CFO of Netweek SpA, Mr. Massimo Cristofori, said:

“ I am particularly proud of this agreement with a partner like LDA Capital which once again demonstrates Netweek’s ability to identify innovative capital solutions , especially in a difficult financial environment whereby institutional funding is harder to come by.

With these incremental financial flows of capital , Netweek will be in a position to grow within the digital space while strengthening its assets along the way ”

The Managing Partner of LDA Capital, Mr. Anthony Romano, said:

“The global pandemic has significantly caused a shift towards online media, seeing an increase in online news consumption, social networking, and online public services. Due to this shift to a virtual news platform from traditional newspaper, LDA sees tremendous opportunity in supporting versatile managers and growth-oriented companies like Netweek to overcome these consumer shifts and emerge as a stronger player in the publishing space.

Through our flexible capital solutions, LDA is pleased to assist an established online media group such as Netweek as it seeks to push ahead with its newly approved busines plan, as it adapts to these new online consumer demands.”

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border transactions having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both public and private markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information, please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email:info@ldacap.com.

About Netweek SpA

The Netweek Group is the Italian leading company in hyper-local information and aims to become the reference interlocutor of the small and micro enterprises of Northern Italy through an offer of calibrated and personalized means of communication.

The Netweek Group publishes 58 local edition and 40 news sites , with over 700,000 weekly readers and 30 million page views per month. For inquiries please email : investor.relations@netweek.it