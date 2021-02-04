SoftwareReviews 2021 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant Ranks TeamDynamix as Top Player

Cornell was looking for an IT and enterprise service management platform that was simple to use and included robust self-service capabilities that would allow IT, staff, to take customer service to a new level of maturity. They found that — and more — in TeamDynamix. Todd Maniscalco, assistant director for customer service and support within Cornell’s Central IT division explains the benefits of a codeless platform, "our old tool had very sophisticated reporting, but you almost needed programming experience to be able to use it.” What’s more, the automated workflows built into the TeamDynamix platform will allow IT staff to manage knowledge base articles more systematically, ensuring that information remains relevant and up to date. “With TeamDynamix, we can teach people to fish, so to speak — and they can build whatever report they need,” Maniscalco observes. “We can also create and schedule a central set of reports that we know our leadership wants to see.”

Timely and reliable IT service management is critical in all fields, but especially in a banking environment. Bank IT staff must keep systems running smoothly and securely, as any downtime or breaches in security can be very costly for business. To meet this challenge, IT staff needs comprehensive visibility into technology operations and sound change management. LINKBANK needed an affordable, yet a highly flexible and customizable solution that would help IT employees provide reliable service. Chief Technology Officer Mark Yerger explains his decision; “TeamDynamix is flexible and has a very good price point." Although LINKBANK’s use of TeamDynamix began with ITSM, other departments caught on very quickly and understood that the tool could be used to manage workflows throughout the organization. For instance, the accounting department saw there was an opportunity to help them create a better process around paying vendor invoices and expense reimbursements.

TeamDynamix offers a unique approach to IT Service Management with a full integrated platform for the enterprise. Bringing IT, HR, Marketing, Facilities and more together on one service & project platform with a full scale iPaaS solution for enterprise integration & workflow. Using a codeless approach, TeamDynamix puts Digital Transformation within reach.

Give us 90 seconds and we will show you why companies are embracing codeless IT Service Management with integrated project management and enterprise connectivity & workflow. Gone are the days of siloed ITSM platforms - companies are now embracing true enterprise service management - for IT, HR, Marketing, Facilities, and more. Digital Transformation initiatives are driving companies to think bigger - and to think about enterprise integration & workflow. That is why a single platform approach makes sense. Watch this 90-second video to see what happens when all of this comes together. TeamDynamix helps companies Work Better Together.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration software solutions has been awarded top ranking in the 2021 Software Reviews IT Service Management (ITSM) data quadrant for the second year in a row. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

The platform received high marks for completeness of vision, ease-of-use, vendor support, and business value. TeamDynamix helps companies work better together by offering one codeless platform for IT Service Management, Enterprise Service Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Enterprise Integration/Workflow.

“We are impressed with what we see from TeamDynamix,” says Mahmoud Ramin, research analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. “Their customers rave about their solution and their service levels. They have evolved as a unique player in the ITSM market by bringing together a full codeless platform that integrates ITSM/Enterprise Service Management with Project Portfolio Management, as well as a full integration and workflow iPaaS solution.”

96% of customers reported that they plan to renew on the TeamDynamix platform; and 87% reported a likeliness to recommend – the top score in this category.

– the top score in this category. 92% satisfaction in innovation; leading the market in terms of delivering on its stated vision and pace of delivery for product enhancements.

and pace of delivery for product enhancements. 81% of customers report that they are satisfied with the cost of the solution given the business value it provides, outpacing the industry average of 77%.

“We are hyper focused on delivering white glove service to our customers – whether that is to listen to product ideas, respond to inquiries, help to organize community best practice sharing, or to spend extra time during an implementation to ensure that we are truly optimizing processes. This is our focus, every single day,” explains Andrew Graf, chief product officer. “We sincerely thank our customers for this acknowledgement.”

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow by delivering iPaaS with ITPA.

