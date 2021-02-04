SoftwareReviews 2021 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant Ranks TeamDynamix as Top Player

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration software solutions has been awarded top ranking in the 2021 Software Reviews IT Service Management (ITSM) data quadrant for the second year in a row. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.
The platform received high marks for completeness of vision, ease-of-use, vendor support, and business value. TeamDynamix helps companies work better together by offering one codeless platform for IT Service Management, Enterprise Service Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Enterprise Integration/Workflow.
“We are impressed with what we see from TeamDynamix,” says Mahmoud Ramin, research analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. “Their customers rave about their solution and their service levels. They have evolved as a unique player in the ITSM market by bringing together a full codeless platform that integrates ITSM/Enterprise Service Management with Project Portfolio Management, as well as a full integration and workflow iPaaS solution.”
Key Findings:
- 96% of customers reported that they plan to renew on the TeamDynamix platform; and 87% reported a likeliness to recommend – the top score in this category.
- 92% satisfaction in innovation; leading the market in terms of delivering on its stated vision and pace of delivery for product enhancements.
- 81% of customers report that they are satisfied with the cost of the solution given the business value it provides, outpacing the industry average of 77%.
Download the full impact report here.
“We are hyper focused on delivering white glove service to our customers – whether that is to listen to product ideas, respond to inquiries, help to organize community best practice sharing, or to spend extra time during an implementation to ensure that we are truly optimizing processes. This is our focus, every single day,” explains Andrew Graf, chief product officer. “We sincerely thank our customers for this acknowledgement.”
About TeamDynamix:
Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow by delivering iPaaS with ITPA. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.
More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.