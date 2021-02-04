M6 Group and Bouygues Telecom Renew Their Distribution Agreement

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) and Bouygues Telecom announce the renewal of their agreement for the distribution of the channels and their related services to Bouygues Telecom subscribers.

This agreement covers the continued distribution of all M6 Group channels, as well as the non-linear services associated with these channels within Bouygues Telecom's offerings.

It will enable all Bouygues Telecom subscribers to continue to benefit from M6 Group's linear and on-demand services, enriched content (extended non-linear broadcasting windows, previews) and innovative features.

Some Bouygues Telecom subscribers will also be able to benefit from new services such as "Euro 2020" football matches in 4K.

M6 Group and Bouygues Telecom also remind that they concluded an agreement last November on segmented and enriched advertising on the linear and non-linear services of M6 Group.