DaySmart Announces Winners of 2021 Small Business Brilliance Awards

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Software, the leading provider of business management software empowering entrepreneurs to operate and grow their businesses, today announced the winners of its Annual Small Business Brilliance Awards. The program is designed to recognize the significant accomplishments of small businesses in the salon, spa, tattoo and pet services industries.

Two honorees were identified in each of the six categories and selected based on their ability to drive business value, innovation and growth with the help of DaySmart’s business management software solutions. The winners and their achievements include:

Marketing Maven: The Marketing Maven award is given to customers who thoughtfully utilize DaySmart’s marketing capabilities to promote their business and generate repeat visitors.

Marketing Maven Steel Beauty Hair Spa, located in Palm Coast, FL, has increased its customer base through marketing emails and texts using Salon Iris’s templates. In just three years, they have more than tripled their gross income. This past year, the salon was able to stay connected with clients by sharing business updates digitally while operations were temporarily shut down.

Trumbull, CT-based Wet Paws Dog Grooming is recognized for its smart use of 123Pet’s marketing tools to filter customers by past visits, visit frequency, vaccination expirations, pet birthdays and more to trigger and inform customer communications.

Community Caregiver: This category recognizes customers that have committed themselves to giving back to their communities through donating their time and resources to those in need.

In the face of a shutdown and hiatus from business as usual, Davenport, IA-based Salon R5 Ltd. Co. used Salon Iris software to spread the word to their clients through an email campaign and landing page update about their new initiative to create face masks for nurses after hearing about the shortages. To date, Salon R5 has donated over 500 fabric masks to the local community and hospitals with the help of donations.

Innovation Inspiration: The Innovation Inspiration category is awarded to businesses that have pushed the envelope and proven their creativity by leveraging DaySmart’s software to deliver value to their business in a particularly unexpected way.

To achieve a seamless e-commerce experience, Australian Innovation Inspiration award winner DogFX links their various operational systems, from inventory to online store, to eliminate the need for manually writing order tickets and to align information across systems.

Within the Salon Iris software, Rena, NV, salon Carleen Sanchez Hair Design was able to set up an automated follow-up email to all new guests with links to pre-recorded videos produced by owner Carleen, sharing more on how to love and care for their naturally curly hair – the salon’s specialty.

Software Savant: The recipients of the Software Savant award acted resourcefully, leveraging their dynamic DaySmart toolkit to continue driving business forward.

Software Savant-winner Laser Spa Group, located in Hamilton, ON, used Orchid software for three months last year while the spa was closed to communicate with clients through the marketing feature and newsletters about curbside pickup options. The spa also used the business reporting feature to monitor retail deliveries and the tele-consultation offering to stay connected with clients.

Philadelphia, PA, salon, Ursula’s About Phace Studio, favors Salon Iris’ online booking, mobile app and credit card processing features when using the software. The salon demonstrated it was a true Software Savant when it leveraged the system to require credit card payments prior to scheduling online appointments, thus initiating contact free payments at checkout.

Customer Service Connoisseur: This award is given to customers who have used DaySmart software’s various capabilities to put their customers first.

Blue Lotus Tattoo, a group of Wisconsin-based lounges, was recognized in the Customer Service Connoisseur category for their prioritization of client and employee safety. They utilized the email feature with custom templates to quickly and easily send clients the necessary COVID-19 precaution forms, giving clients peace of mind that they take health and safety very seriously.

All Fur Pet Grooming, with three Virginia locations, used 123Pet’s mobile app resource to upload pictures of client preferences directly into their profiles so they could better understand their expectations. The business also used the texting capabilities to communicate with clients, saving time on calls to confirm appointments and pickups.

Rising Star: Our Rising Stars are newer users of DaySmart software and in the short time of their deployment have made accomplishments that are worth celebrating.

Tucson, AZ-based The Indigo Experience, one of our Rising Stars, has used InkBook software to increase its client roster and retention in the last year and has been able to entice newcomers by offering the software’s various features as a value-add to customers.

Rising Star Bella Bella Hair Boutique, a Detroit, MI-based salon, chose Salon Iris software through a referral from a colleague. Since implementing the software seven months ago, the salon has seen a 50% increase in the number of clients booked, and a longer lead time on appointments (30 days to 90 days).

To learn more about DaySmart and its business management solutions, visit daysmart.com.

About DaySmart Software

Makers of the award-winning Salon Iris, Orchid, 123Pet and InkBook software and owners of AppointmentPlus, DaySmart is the leading provider of business management tools designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to run and grow their businesses. DaySmart desktop software and cloud apps are purpose-built for the salon, spa, pet and tattoo industries, and backed by a U.S.-based support team that is dedicated to client success. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart has been a small business champion since 1999. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years.