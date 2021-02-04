Trustmark Expands Sagent Partnership For 7 Years

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a seven-year renewal and partnership expansion with Trustmark .

Jackson, MS-based Trustmark offers full-service consumer and business banking to customers through 185 offices across the Southeast. Community banking is the pillar of customer care in the banking industry, and for the past 131 years, Trustmark has exemplified compassionate community banking by evolving to meet each local customer’s needs with a high-tech approach.

Trustmark offers a full breadth of financial products and services to cover any need a consumer might have for their life or their business, and they provide technology via smart fintech partnerships like Sagent. Trustmark will build upon their long-established trust with their customers through continued use of two Sagent mortgage servicing platforms: LoanServ, a real-time system of record, and Account Connect, a servicer-branded, consumer-facing dashboard for homeowners.

“Sagent powers the modern fintech experience we deliver to our consumers and teams,” said Robert Parker, Mortgage Servicing Manager and Senior Vice President at Trustmark. “Combined with our breadth of product, we can deliver both local community banking expertise and service, along with a modern experience.”

The extended seven-year partnership demonstrates Sagent’s and Trustmark’s long-term commitment to delivering a digital-first mortgage experience. As LoanServ streamlines onboarding, reporting, and reconciliation and offers loan officers up-to-the-minute updates on all loan servicing activities, Account Connect provides borrowers with important account information and allows them to actively manage their homeownership experience through a modern self-service portal.

“Trustmark diligently works to develop a better understanding of each customer’s unique financial goals, then empowers them with the digital tools to achieve them,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President of Sagent. “By combining best-in-class servicing technology with unparalleled human expertise, Trustmark is a model for the banking industry on serving customers throughout their financial lives. Sagent is proud to power key parts of Trustmark’s strategy, and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Sagent’s nimble platform, real-time processing, and broad suite of servicing capabilities played a key role in the expansion of this strong partnership. LoanServ and Account Connect embody the latest in mortgage servicing technology as Sagent continues to roll out innovative features driven by their consumer-first vision for servicing technology.

As the housing industry’s modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain 12 million borrowers and growing.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Trustmark Corporation

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through over 185 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark Corporation, with approximately $16.6 billion in assets and 2,800+ associates, serves its customers as a diversified financial services company and achieves outstanding customer satisfaction by providing appropriate financial solutions to customers’ unique business and personal needs. Visit www.trustmark.com to learn more.