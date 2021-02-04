Carisk® and HandsFree Health™ Provide HIPAA Compliant Voice-Enabled Digital Health Assistant and Smart Home Technology Solution in Workers’ Compensation: Improves Quality of Life and Patient Engagement

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company and HandsFree Health™ (Wayne, PA), provider of WellBe®, collaborate to deliver a HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled, home health assistant as an essential component of Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery™ next generation integrated technology solutions for catastrophically injured patients. This relationship advances Carisk’s Patient-Centered capabilities in its evolved Workers’ Compensation 2.0 model.

“Keeping patients motivated and fully engaged in their recovery process can be one of the most important aspects of an integrated treatment approach,” says Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer, Carisk Partners. “The WellBe voice-activated digital assistant fosters independence and empowerment in patients with severe mobility impairments from the comfort of their homes.”

HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe, the premier voice enabled virtual health assistant platform. WellBe was designed to help people access their health and wellness resources in the easiest way possible, by using their voice. Led by a team of former healthcare executives with over 150 years of experience, HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. The technology will allow patients to contact their care team or access emergency services in a hands-free environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carisk in delivering essential healthcare technology solutions to improve patient interactions that aid in recovery. We think this program highlights the need for advanced in-home health technologies like WellBe,” says Mike Cardillo, Founder, CEO HandsFree Health.

WellBe’s features include medication and appointment reminders, and access to a health database ensuring patients, families and caregivers get answers to their medical questions from reliable, evidence-based sources. The device is HIPAA compliant for patient privacy and confidentiality. With smart-phone integration, it complements the technology offerings provided though the existing Carisk mobile health application and allows Carisk clinicians to connect patients with resources and support tailored to each individual’s biopsychosocial needs. The system enables and manages smart home devices allowing patients to control key aspects of their home such as lightbulbs, and small appliances through voice activation.

“Driving the utilization of assistive technologies that make the delivery of personal care services cost-effective and efficient is core to our strategy,” says Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk Partners. “When Mike approached us with this solution, we immediately knew this would improve accessibility, quality of care, compliance and ultimately quality of life in catastrophically injured patients. We look forward to our continued partnership with HandsFree Health and seeing how the WellBe capabilities continue to develop.”

Carisk plans to launch the WellBe device in February 2021 in a pilot program for catastrophically injured patients with upper extremity injuries and limited function.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Newegg.com.