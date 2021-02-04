WorldRemit announces winners in Canada of holiday season promotion to help Filipino beneficiaries start a business

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldRemit, a leading digital cross-border payments business has announced the winners of its recent Grainsmart store franchise promotion to help customers give their beneficiaries the opportunity to start a business in the Philippines. Customers qualified for the promotion by sending money to the Philippines and nominating a beneficiary of their choice. The winners include frontline healthcare workers and teachers from a number of countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom. Beneficiaries will now be opening Grainsmart stores across the Philippines in places that include Cebu, Davao, San Carlos and Tagum City.

“We’re so pleased to give recipients this great opportunity to start a business that will help them to support their families and become more financially stable. The franchisees have the option to expand these businesses and potentially create job opportunities for members of the wider community. This underlines our commitment to helping Overseas Filipino Workers to support those dearest to them back home,” said Earl Melivo, Country Director for the Philippines at WorldRemit.

Benjamin Batac, CEO at Grainsmart added, “It’s an honour to partner with a company like WorldRemit that shares our values. With many of the franchise contracts already signed, this promotion will create sustainable jobs and also give much-needed support to Filipino farmers, many of whom are facing challenges due to the pandemic and recent natural disasters.”

Winner Cleofe Kreutzmann said, “I immigrated to Canada in 2006 in search of ways to help family. I had a promising career as a romance novelist and entrepreneur in the Philippines but decided to go abroad to be of more help to my family. I’m so pleased to give my sister Monneth the opportunity to start a business in Paranaque, she’s such a smart and talented woman. She gave up a successful career to set up a small store so that she could spend more time with her children and take care of our mother. Having been born into a poor family, we’re both very passionate about pursuing education and careers that will lead to a better life. Our father died due to our lack of means and access to regular medication and healthcare services back then. We both vowed that this will be the last time one of our family members will be taken away without a good fight. Despite our own ambitions, both of us decided to carry our own crosses in 2006 which determined where we are now. While I work hard in Canada, my sister devoted her life to taking good care of the resources I am sharing for the family and to ensure that our mother not only has the medicine and care she deserves but ensuring her quality of life continues in honour of our father who loved her deeply. I’m now continuing a career path in a foreign country while Monneth is trying to explore many avenues in retailing. “Basta mabebenta at pagkakakitaan”, she is ready to sell. The Pangkabuhayan Package we won will not only give us the jump start we need for a solid and long-lasting enterprise but ensure that poverty will hopefully no longer continue to the next generation of our family”.

Each Grainsmart franchise business package includes:

60 sacks (25 kg each) of rice

A tablet that’s fully set up for a bills payment center account

Business signage, marketing collateral, and other business paraphernalia

An online training and mentorship program – to provide guidance for setting up the business for success.

As well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipinos have also had to deal with the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco, which have displaced thousands and destroyed livelihoods.

