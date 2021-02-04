The American Express® Gold Card Brings Back the Iconic Rose Gold Design & Launches a New Uber Cash Benefit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that its popular metal Rose Gold Card design is coming back as a color option for the U.S. Consumer American Express Gold Card. The news comes in conjunction with the launch of the $120 Uber Cash Benefit for Gold Card Members that also debuted this month.

A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that 3 in 5 (59%) consumers would be interested in choosing their Card design when picking a Credit Card and furthermore, 39% of consumers said that the look and feel of a Card is important to them when choosing a Credit Card. The company saw an incredible response after the initial release of the limited-edition American Express Rose Gold Card design in 2018, and again when it was brought back for a limited-time in 2019. Now, American Express is permanently offering the Rose Gold metallic hue, giving new Card Members even more options as they find their ultimate dining Card.

“Our Rose Gold design quickly became a Card Member favorite when we introduced the limited-edition design a few years ago, so we knew we needed to bring it back as an option to choose from permanently,” said Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express. “In addition to the return of this special design, we are excited to now provide our Gold Card Members with even more value in dining with the new Uber Cash benefit.”

Building on the Gold Card’s existing dining rewards and benefits, American Express Gold Card Members now can receive up to $120 annually ($10/month) in Uber Cash. Once Gold Card Members add their Card to their Uber or Uber Eats account, they unlock this benefit and can apply it to their Rides with Uber or orders with Uber Eats in the U.S. Additionally, US Consumer American Express Gold, Green and Platinum Card® Members continue to have access to an exclusive offer for up to 12 months of complimentary Eats Pass Membership when they enroll by December 31, 2021. Eats Pass is a monthly subscription through Uber Eats that offers unlimited $0 delivery fee and 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $15 and $0 Delivery Fee on eligible grocery deliveries over $30 in select U.S. markets - a value of up to $119 (typically $9.99/month).

“Whether it's grocery delivery for your family, meals from your favorite local restaurants, or a safe ride to work, we know people have come to rely on Uber over the last year," said Jennifer Vescio, Global Head of Business Development at Uber. “That's why we're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with American Express to offer all Gold Card members a $120 annual ($10/month) Uber Cash benefit.”

To celebrate the return of the Rose Gold Card design and the new $120 Uber Cash Benefit for Gold Card Members, American Express and Uber Eats have teamed up with the fried chicken experts at Fuku to introduce a limited-edition Rose Gold Meal this Valentine’s Day weekend. Available exclusively on Uber Eats from February 13-14 in participating locations in New York and Los Angeles, the Rose Gold Meal will feature a gold-dusted Knockout Sando, bubbly beverage, custom candle and a sweet treat to top it off.

The return of the Rose Gold Card design and new Uber Cash benefit are in addition to the Gold Card’s other benefits which include:

4X Membership Rewards ® points at restaurants, including takeout and delivery.

at restaurants, including takeout and delivery. 4X Membership Rewards ® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year).

at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year). 3X Membership Rewards ® points on airfare booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.

on airfare booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. $120 Annual Dining Credit (up to $10 a month in statement credits) when you pay with the Gold Card at participating partners.

(up to $10 a month in statement credits) when you pay with the Gold Card at participating partners. Payment flexibility1 with features like Pay It Plan It® and Pay Over Time, so Card Members can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, carry a balance with interest or pay in full each month. To learn more about these features and for terms, visit here.

Terms apply. To learn more about the American Express Gold Card, including rates, fees and other terms, visit americanexpress.com/goldcard

*Amex Trendex Methodology

This online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between January 22-24, 2021 among a national sample of 2,000 general population travelers with a household income of at least $70K, and defined as adults who traveled by air at least once in 2019. Results from the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

