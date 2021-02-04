Fibocom to Deliver Top-Class Commercial-Ready nuSIM IoT Module

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, announces that it will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom, a world's leading integrated telecommunications company, and Redtea Mobile, a pioneering connectivity solution provider, to deliver a top-class commercial-ready nuSIM module. Fibocom MA510-GL is a global LPWA multi-RAT module (GPRS/NB/LTE-M) that is widely used in smart meters, smart parking, wearable devices, asset tracking and smart city applications.

nuSIM is an integrated SIM solution dedicated to the IoT market, allowing IoT applications to eliminate the use of physical SIM cards. The nuSIM functionality is fully integrated into the module chips. That allows the module to offer clear design advantages in minimum hardware and software footprint and significant space savings on the PCB. These advantages will ultimately be reflected in smaller device size, reduced device cost and lower power consumption. By optimizing SIM functionality, profile load interfaces and removing the dependency on SMS & heavy eSIM protocol, the power consumption of the nuSIM module is up to 90% lower than the traditional SIM solution, making it ideal for mobile IoT devices that demand extended battery life. Without relying on physical SIM card slots, the nuSIM solution will also address benefits in improved data security and better protection from dust, moisture, temperature and vibrations.

“Fibocom is glad to be an early mover on the commercial launch of nuSIM module. The nuSIM technology will be an ideal solution for the massive rollout of mobile IoT devices. Through the great simplicity, outstanding cost performance, the ultra-low power consumption of the MA510 nuSIM module, Fibocom will be able to deliver competitive advantages to customers in diverse vertical industries, allowing them to bring IoT solutions to market with the lowest capital and time investment,” said Lars Thyroff, Managing Director, Fibocom EMEA.

“I am proud to see our nuSIM initiative growing with IoT modules from Fibocom,” adds Stefan Kaliner, Head of UICC Development at Deutsche Telekom. “We defined an integrated SIM, straight forward and yet secure, to answer an obvious market need. With Fibocom on board we are able to cover another large chunk of the IoT market, bringing simplicity to where it makes sense.”

“We are honored to work with industry pioneers including Deutsche Telekom and Fibocom to demonstrate our value in the shared ecosystem by jointly providing a commercial-ready means for SIM innovation to simplify deployment and optimize cellular connectivity in the IoT space globally,” said Xiaodong Guo, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Projects at Redtea Mobile. “The new nuSIM module will be an ultra-low power product that can bring clear benefits of lower costs, higher SIM dispatch efficiency, streamlined SIM lifecycle management, and overall design simplicity to our customer.

