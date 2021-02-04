Leafly and Jane Announce Strategic Partnership to Build Enriched Cannabis Shopping Experiences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cannabis consumer marketplace Leafly and ecommerce platform Jane today announced a strategic partnership that combines Jane’s best-in-class product catalog and business tools with Leafly’s consumer marketplace and reach. Together, the companies will build solutions that empower cannabis retailers with fast and simple online shopping experiences that increase consumer purchase behavior.

Through the partnership, the companies aim to instill consumer trust in the online shopping experience, build stronger customer acquisition tools for retailers, and help dispensaries grow their ecommerce capabilities with consistency and automation.

The first initiative of this strategic partnership is the integration of Jane into Leafly Menu Solutions so that retailers can manage online menus from both companies in a single, centralized location on the Jane platform, reducing time and resources spent on menu management. Retailers can choose to have Jane power real-time menu updates on Leafly.com for dispensaries utilizing both platforms. Jane’s product catalog, Leafly’s strain database and verified reviews from both platforms will come together to attract and engage new customers.

“Trust is the cornerstone of online shopping,” said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita. “The Leafly marketplace provides trustworthy, up-to-date cannabis information to help customers shop with confidence and delivers those customers through retailers’ doors. That information and connection with retailers coupled with Jane's leading product catalog and B2B tools will power the explosion of online ordering for retailers throughout North America.”

“Considering our shared values and mutual interest in maintaining the integrity and soul of the cannabis industry, it was an easy decision for us to partner with Leafly. As the cannabis industry becomes increasingly digitized, the Jane platform enables dispensaries to transform their retail business into a fully automated online store in the most streamlined and community-minded way possible," said Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of Jane. “By empowering dispensaries, brands, and consumers alike, we are able to instill trust in the cannabis shopping experience -- and together with Leafly, we will set the standard for how this industry steps into the digital world.”

Over the past year, Jane powered over 17 million orders and $2 billion in cannabis sales. Jane is the trusted e-commerce partner for over 1,800 dispensaries and brands across 34 state markets.

More than 120 million people visit the Leafly consumer marketplace each year to learn about and shop for cannabis products. In 2020, more than 4,500 cannabis retailers in North America leveraged the Leafly platform to bring new customers in the door.

For retailers interested in learning more and implementing the Leafly and Jane menu integration, please visit here.

ABOUT LEAFLY

Cannabis marketplace Leafly helps more than 120 million people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful ecommerce tools help shoppers make informed purchase decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT JANE

Jane is the cannabis industry’s largest fully automated ecommerce provider, powering 1,800+ dispensaries and brands across 34 state markets. Jane’s unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey ecommerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email demo@iheartjane.com. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.