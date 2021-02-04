6 of the Top 7 Global CROs Partner With Veeva to Run Faster Clinical Trials for Sponsors

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 6 out of the top 7 global CROs have joined the Veeva Vault CDMS partner program. Accelerating clinical research is a top priority in the life sciences industry. All of the top 7 CROs, except IQVIA, which has decided not to join the program at this time, are now able to leverage Veeva Vault CDMS capabilities to modernize clinical data management and build high-quality studies faster.

The growth of Veeva’s CRO partner program is enabling an industrywide shift to a modern clinical data management platform that better meets the needs of today’s clinical trials. Now 6 out of the top 7 global CROs have access to the support and training needed to build and execute studies with Veeva. As the need to run faster and more efficient trials grows, CROs are using Veeva's advanced technology to help sponsors improve trial performance.

“Veeva is enabling CROs to work more effectively with sponsors during the build process to accelerate trial starts,” said Henry Levy, general manager of Veeva Vault CDMS. “Our CRO partners are leading the way towards faster, more collaborative studies and continued excellence in trials.”

Vault CDMS is a modern cloud application suite that combines electronic data capture (EDC), coding, data cleaning, and reporting. Customers are able to build study databases in six weeks or less and make mid-study amendments with zero downtime, freeing customers to run the trials they want without technology limitations.

Emerging biotechs are benefitting from the growing number of CROs adopting Vault CDMS. The access to a modern clinical data management solution provides them with the speed and nimbleness to accelerate clinical research.

The six global CROs joining Veeva’s partner program are Covance, ICON, Parexel, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, and Syneos Health. For CROs interested in learning more about the program, contact info@veeva.com.

What CROs are saying about Veeva Vault CDMS:

“ICON supports clients to accelerate clinical development and advance healthcare through applied technology,” said Lalit Pai, senior vice president, biometrics at ICON. “Veeva’s innovative clinical data management platform is enabling us to manage and deliver seamless integration for our clients and meet rigorous, global quality standards.”

“Veeva has an outstanding reputation in the industry and within our organization, as we have widely adopted many of its other platforms,” said Simon Fleming, vice president, data management at Parexel. “Veeva Vault CDMS provides us with an exciting opportunity to further build on our relationship and provide customers with more choice and flexibility.”

“PPD continues to expand our technology offerings focused on providing accelerated decision-making for our customers,” said Rob Petrie, senior vice president and chief technology officer at PPD. “The implementation of Veeva Vault CDMS provides PPD the flexibility to continue to provide innovative technologies, furthering PPD’s mission of bending the time and cost curve of drug development and enabling our clinical research teams to continue to raise the bar by providing the highest level of service and quality to our customers.”

“Veeva Vault CDMS is a valuable addition to our existing biometrics technology offerings and will provide our clients and partners with a greater choice,” said Michael Goedde, vice president, global data operations at PRA Health Sciences. “Veeva has been a respected and valued partner of ours for many years, and now we will be able to further enhance our clinical data management services as the drug development industry evolves.”

“At Syneos Health, our focus has always been on running clinical trials in the most efficient and integrated manner, and with the highest quality processes and procedures,” said Paul Colvin, president, clinical solutions at Syneos Health. “Our long-standing relationship with Veeva, combined with Veeva Vault CDMS, will allow us to accelerate our operational capabilities and work more collaboratively with our clients.”

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 950 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.