Binance Selects InfStones as Its Blockchain Infrastructure Provider for Ethereum 2.0 Staking

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Stones, the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure provider for digital tokens and cryptos, has partnered with Binance, the biggest and most robust crypto exchange by trading volume and one of the fastest in the world, to provide core support and service for Ethereum 2.0 staking.

As part of the collaboration, InfStones will provide validation nodes service for Binance, and also support the infrastructure underlying Ethereum 2.0, the next evolution of one of the largest and most widely used blockchain networks in the world.

Staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network has now surpassed 2.8 million, according to on-chain data. Of that, some 10% is committed through Binance, securing approximately $400 million in value for the ecosystem.

“InfStones is dedicated to bringing down the traditional barriers to connecting with the blockchain, allowing clients to quickly build their applications on top of hundreds of blockchain networks,” says Zhenwu Shi, founder and CEO of InfStones. “Our partnership with Binance takes us and the broader blockchain community a step closer to accomplishing that result.”

“At Binance, keeping users’ assets safe and secured always takes precedence in our operations,” says Gavin Guo, head of operations and staking with Binance. “Thus, minimizing the risk of staked assets from getting slashed due to malpractice is of top priority when choosing a staking service provider.”

“InfStones has an impeccable track record in providing staking service, and unparalleled experience in blockchain node management. This is why we have chosen to expand our relationship,” Guo adds.

About InfStones:

Founded in 2018 with offices across three countries and two continents, InfStones is the world's leading blockchain infrastructure provider. Currently, InfStones provides services to large institutional clients around the globe, supporting thousands of nodes on more than 50 public blockchains through its universal platform. Learn more about InfStones here: https://infstones.io/

About Binance:

Founded in 2017, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software. As of January 2021, Binance was the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of trading volume.