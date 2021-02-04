Andersen Global Enters Yemen With Leading Law Firm Alaghbari & Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global expands its Middle Eastern platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Yemen’s leading law firm Alaghbari & Partners based in Sana’a.

With extensive experience in the judicial and legal fields since 1994, Alaghbari & Partners is led by Managing Partner Dr. Ghazi Alaghbari and is ranked Band 1 by Chambers and Partners. The firm provides a range of legal services across areas of commercial, civil and administrative practice with a focus on business law, tax law and contract work. The firm’s domestic and international clientele varies from individuals to SMEs and multinational businesses and government institutions.

“As one of the most reputable law firms in Yemen, we dedicate ourselves to stewardship and transparency while delivering the highest standards of service,” Dr. Ghazi said. “Our excellent understanding of various cultures and legal systems enables us to provide clients with best-in-class solutions at the local and international levels. Our collaboration with Andersen Global expands our capabilities and allows us to bring the resources of a global firm to our local market.”

“Alaghbari & Partners brings another important solution to our Middle East expansion as opportunities continue to emerge in the region,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “They have extensive experience and knowledge of Yemen’s jurisdiction, and their dedication to clients’ needs provides another strong building block and positions us for further expansion in the region. This collaboration reinforces our vision to provide clients both independent and integrated solutions in a seamless manner globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 244 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.