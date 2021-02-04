Zero Motorcycles Helps Extend Tax Credits for Electric Motorcycles

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, today announced the company’s complete model line of electric motorcycles for 2021 will once again be eligible for a 10 percent federal tax credit for plug-in vehicles. The tax credit was included in the “last minute” tax extenders bill approved by Congress and signed into law on December 27th, 2020.

Standing together with other notable electric motorcycle manufacturers from coast to coast, Zero Motorcycles helped to rally Congress to take action to ensure the plug-in tax credit would be extended.

“The electric motorcycle industry is rapidly responding to our country’s need for affordable and environmentally responsible transportation, and Zero Motorcycles is excited to combine our extreme passion for motorcycles with something that benefits everyone,” said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles’ CEO. “These tax credits represent an investment in a cleaner energy future, and also effectively create jobs in the ever-growing electric vehicle industry.”

The two major plug-in tax credits, including the 2-wheeled plug-in tax credit that was set to expire at the end of 2020 and the EV infrastructure credit for charging, were extended as part of the final tax extenders legislation. The bill passed on December 27, 2020 extends the EV infrastructure tax credit from the beginning of 2021 until January 1, 2022. In the case of the 2-wheeled plug-in tax credit, this covers 10 percent of the purchase price, up to $2,500 maximum, and applies only to vehicles that can go over 45 mph. All of the 2020 and 2021 Zero SR/F, Zero SR/S, Zero S, Zero SR, Zero DS, Zero DSR, Zero Black Forest DSR, Zero FX, and Zero FXS models qualify for the incentive.

Consumers are encouraged to speak with an authorized Zero Dealer to obtain more information about the Federal Tax Credit. For information on how to claim tax credits, please seek professional advice from a tax advisor, attorney or accountant.

About Zero Motorcycles:

