Yellowbrick and g2o Partner to Help Customers Unlock the Value in Their Data

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that g2o has joined the company’s partner program, ensuring that customers in the East North Central U.S. can deploy cloud data warehouse solutions at scale with superior data performance and high-touch human service. Customers can get data insights in real-time from all of their data — regardless of where it is in the cloud, at the edge, and in data centers — to deliver answers where they are most needed, at the best price points in the industry.

“g2o’s data group has been the premier data solution provider in the Midwest for the past 15 years. To effectively provide the right data solution to meet clients' needs, g2o continues to evolve and expand their expertise in data and we’re thrilled that they will now be offering Yellowbrick solutions as part of their portfolio,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Our hybrid cloud data warehouse is an ideal fit for g2o clients, with power, scalability, and capabilities unmatched by traditional data warehouses and with the desired flexibility that enterprises demand.”

Enterprises that need real-time analytics from all available data, support for large numbers of concurrent users, best prices in cloud data warehousing, and collaborative engagement will benefit from the partnership. g2o brings expertise with a broad range of regional customers in high-impact industries.

Cory Davis, Senior Vice President, Data, at g2o, explained, “Yellowbrick is advancing database and analytics performance for hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and any cloud or on-premises environment with customer-first value that exceeds other solutions. We’re combining that with the customer engagement and data strategies g2o brings to customers in financial services, healthcare and public sector to give those customers a clear competitive advantage.”

Yellowbrick continues to onboard partners that understand the advantages of cloud and edge computing, as well as the value of modernization, high performance and low cost to meet the most demanding customer analytic workloads. g2o and Yellowbrick are aligned to deliver a balanced, end-to-end solution that reduces time to answers, improves business decisions, and increases market competitiveness for enterprises.

About g2o

g2o specializes in crafting, creating and measuring distinctive customer experiences that drive growth for companies who aspire to greatness. From vision to execution, their team blends human-centered insight and design with data and technology to build a stronger bond between your brand and your customers. g2o takes nothing for granted and will collaborate with you to understand your goals, your customers, and your real opportunity.

As one of the largest digital experience and transformation shops in Ohio, g2o has over 350 analysts, designers, developers, engineers, researchers, and strategists on staff and over 25 years of business in the market. They provide thought-leadership and success in customer experience and service improvement; new product & service development; integrated insights for decision influence; workflow automation & optimization.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

