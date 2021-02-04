TrueNorth and Codat Announce Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a global fintech software development company, today announced its new partnership with Codat, a technology company that connects the internal systems of small businesses to financial institutions, including fintechs. The partnership provides Codat’s FI clients with direct access to a software engineering implementation team to integrate Codat’s single API solution.

Pete Lord, CEO of Codat, said, “We are excited to be partnering with TrueNorth to bring our single API solution to financial institutions of all sizes. We see TrueNorth’s proven software implementation process and team of senior engineers as a fantastic way to truly leverage business data, and tap into the exponential range of use-cases that data enables. Together, this is an extremely cost-effective way to build better banks.”

Codat’s white-labelled API solution is used by more than 60,000 small businesses to share their data with a wide range of Codat’s clients - including Clearbanc, PayPal, Experian, Allianz, and a range of Tier 1 banks. FIs use Codat’s API to gain permissioned access to their customer’s financial platforms, removing the need for manual uploading, and gaining a holistic and up-to-date overview of a firm’s financial health.

TrueNorth CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman said, ”This partnership has strong synergies as our engineers know the Codat solution and can quickly facilitate the integration. Firms who go with Codat’s single API integration will be armed with the ability to pull and push accurate data from and to multiple sources. Larger, fresher datasets mean superior client offerings. It's a great solution and we’re looking forward to working together.”

TrueNorth’s pioneering leaders and software engineers have perfected a development and implementation process that brings products to market in a cost-effective way and fast, averaging three to six months for MVP (minimum viable product). This rare combination has led to the successful execution of over 120 digital transformations and 45 original enterprises built from the ground up.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the largest and most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch--Lending Club, Upgrade and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises and 120 digital transformations which has led to $40bln in secured client funding. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain approach enables its most senior engineers to guide clients through a step-by-step planning and development process using the most cutting-edge technologies for fintechs, banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. More recently, TrueNorth has expanded its expertise into additional mission critical industries including healthcare and education. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 60 employees at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Austin, TX and New York City.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

About Codat

Codat is a London-based technology company that lets banks, fintechs, and insurers plug into their SME customers' key financial data platforms, providing seamless, consented access to real-time customer data. Handling the heavy lifting of integrations, Codat leaves clients free to focus on how customer data can improve their products and services. With over 80 clients globally, from traditional lenders and Tier 1 UK banks to alternative finance, cashflow forecasting and POS providers, tens of thousands of businesses now benefit from apps, services and financial products that are powered by Codat each month. Founded in 2017, with offices in London and New York, Codat now boasts a staff of over 90, and backing from both the UK Government and Index Ventures.

For more information on Codat, visit us at https://www.codat.io/