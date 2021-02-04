Anne Arundel Dermatology Announces New Affiliation with Carolina Skin Care

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anne Arundel Dermatology Management (“AAD”), a leading provider of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services, today announced a new partnership with Carolina Skin Care that expands its presence in North Carolina. The addition of Carolina Skin Care to the AAD platform adds four locations throughout the Pinehurst, Fayetteville, Laurinburg, and Rockingham, NC areas.

“Carolina Skin Care has built an outstanding reputation over the last 25 years and we are very pleased to welcome Dr. Klumpar, Dr. Mattei and their team to our practice,” said Scott Mahosky, CEO of AAD. “They have a long history of providing high-quality general dermatological and Mohs surgery services to patients in the greater Pinehurst and Fayetteville communities and will continue to serve as the local clinical leaders. Our new affiliation will enable the Carolina Skin Care practice to benefit from the administrative support of AAD and strengthens AAD’s presence in the southeast region.”

Anne Arundel Dermatology is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm. AAD is actively seeking partnerships with dermatologists in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states to continue to grow a market leading platform that offers physicians and their staffs the tools and resources to provide the most comprehensive suite of services and best patient experience.

About Anne Arundel Dermatology

Anne Arundel Dermatology is a leading provider of dermatological services in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland and with 79 locations and 189 providers, AAD provides a comprehensive suite of dermatologic services, offering general dermatology, advanced treatment options for skin cancer and cosmetic procedures. www.aadermatology.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital.www.ridgemontep.com