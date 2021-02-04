Factual Data® Announces Credit Integration With Altimetrik® Digital Lending Platform

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced a credit integration with Altimetrik’s new lending platform. Altimetrik launched its Digital Lending Platform in late 2020 to help mid-tier and small banks embrace digitalization and compete in the digital space.

Many of Altimetrik’s clients were previously using manual processes that presented roadblocks to efficiently manage the commercial lending process. Altimetrik’s Digital Lending Platform allows banks to compete against fast-growing larger lenders and FinTechs while maintaining the trust customers inherently have in traditional banking entities, the company says. The configurable platform provides engaging user experience, advanced automation and AI.

Factual Data President Jay Giesen said, “The integration will be a boon to both companies as they bring needed automation to their client bases.”

“This integration expands our customers’ reach into the growing digital banking sector while providing Altimetrik’s clients more efficiency, speed, and accuracy in tapping the credit reports and data verification services they need,” said Factual Data President Jay Giesen.

Altimetrik CEO Raj Sundaresan said, “The arrangement adds another key component to the company’s new lending platform that will empower our clients to accelerate their growth.”

“Our promise to our clients includes the peace of mind that comes with accessing industry trusted credit reporting data, and the ability to upload that information instantaneously,” he said. “We are excited to team up with Factual Data in fulfilling our commitment to making the lending process as seamless as possible.”

About Factual Data

Factual Data is a Tier One provider of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage industry and their consumers. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please visit www.factualdata.com or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a digital business enablement company. We deliver bite-size outcomes as organizations scale digitalization to accelerate revenue growth without disrupting ongoing business operations. With an end-to-end perspective, our practitioners and agile engineering teams create solutions that drive transformation and achieve business goals. In addition, our digital point solutions and products provide clients with the tools to fuel business growth and profitability. With offices across the globe and over 2,500 energized practitioners, Altimetrik partners with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies alike to enhance their agility, empowerment, and success.