Aria Systems Expands Partnership With Worldline to Offer Additional Payment Processing Options and Recurring Payment Capabilities for Online Businesses Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced an expanded cooperation with Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 on a global scale.

Aria customers benefit from an enhanced set of features and capabilities for their specific needs in subscription commerce through Ingenico (part of Worldline since late 2020). Merchants can more effectively mitigate fraud, reduce failed or delayed payments, and offer customers an increased number of payment options, including ACH and direct debit in the UK.

"Aria partners with the most respected payment processors in the world to ensure that our clients have access to the best and most secure payment capabilities," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "As a result of our expanded integration with Worldline, Aria clients have even more options for processing payments, all of which are seamlessly integrated into the Aria platform."

"Enterprises seeking to generate and scale digital offerings need a modern billing and monetization platform along with robust global payment processing capabilities," said Nathan Salisbury, Vice President, Channel Partnerships, Digital Commerce at Worldline. "The combined capabilities of Aria and Worldline can meet any digital businesses' needs and support significant subscription revenue growth on a global scale."

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com

ABOUT ARIA SYSTEMS

Aria Systems' cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top-ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.