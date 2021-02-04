John Muir Health Expands Partnership with CarePort® to Streamline Care Coordination Initiatives

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, today announced that John Muir Health, a leading not-for-profit integrated healthcare system in Northern California, has implemented CarePort Connect and CarePort Insight to better track and manage patients as they travel through the care continuum. Through this integration, John Muir Health aims to achieve increased transparency around care coordination – driving improved patient outcomes, optimized care transitions, and reduced hospital readmissions.

Building on its use of CarePort Care Management to support discharge planning initiatives, John Muir Health has expanded its deployment of CarePort solutions by investing in CarePort Connect. Connect allows the health system to better track and manage patients who have received care in another setting – whether a different hospital, a skilled nursing facility (SNF), or a home health agency. Connect enables disparate providers that share patients across the continuum to coordinate care through real-time, actionable alerts and data.

“With cross-continuum data sharing enabled by CarePort, we’ll be able to better manage patients from admission through post-acute discharge,” said Ann Orders, Executive Director, Population Health, Care Management, and Continuum Services, John Muir Health. “Readmission reduction is a key focus area for us, and we are excited to leverage CarePort’s technology to enhance these outcomes.”

To optimize post-acute network management and work more collaboratively with its SNF partners, John Muir Health will also implement CarePort Insight. Leveraging real-time data from Insight, John Muir Health will measure and benchmark performance within its SNF network to better track hospital readmissions, detect potential gaps in care, and identify opportunities for improvement.

“Our continued partnership with John Muir Health represents a critical milestone as CarePort continues to expand the footprint of its real-time care coordination platform in Northern California,” said Lissy Hu, MD, CarePort CEO and founder. “We are thrilled to be John Muir Health’s care coordination platform of choice, and look forward to providing its hospitals with the necessary data and insights to improve transitions of care.”

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation, as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, more than 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, gynecologic surgery, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.