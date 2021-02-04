Jesta I.S. and Yuansfer Announce a Partnership to Enable Global Omnichannel Shopping Using Mobile Wallets

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. Inc., a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, e-tailers and wholesalers, and Yuansfer Ltd., a leading alternative payment provider, have partnered to boost global omnichannel sales using popular mobile wallets like Alipay, PayPal, Venmo, KakaoPay and WeChat. Jesta’s unified commerce Point-of-Sale software is integrated with Yuansfer’s payment platform.

The partnership enables retailers to reach more consumers worldwide by allowing shoppers to pay for in-store and online purchases using their preferred local mobile wallet. The partnership eliminates payment barriers between North American businesses and Asian shoppers.

Benefits of the partnership for retailers include:

a decrease in credit card chargebacks and transaction fees

an increase in customer conversions and sales revenue

improved customer experiences overall

All omnichannel transactions completed with Yuansfer in Jesta’s SaaS Point of Sale are:

tokenized

encrypted

authenticated for security

“We’re excited to partner with Jesta I.S.,” Jerome d’Orchimont, CRO of Yuansfer, said. “Yuansfer’s payment platform integrates seamlessly with Jesta’s Point-of-Sale system and ensures that omnichannel sales between North America and Asia are secure, smooth and prompt. Yuansfer has processed transactions totalling more than US$200 million. The partnership gives retailers a proven avenue to engage customers worldwide.”

Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S., said, “We’re always developing new ways to better serve our clients. This partnership will help retailers grow their sales revenue. Asian shoppers spend upwards of US$100 billion a year on U.S. goods. Yuansfer’s payment platform and Jesta’s cloud Vision Store & Omnichannel SaaS product will facilitate overseas transactions so that shopping experiences are seamless and global customers are thoroughly satisfied.”

About Yuansfer: Founded in 2017, Yuansfer is a leading alternative payment platform that helps businesses connect with consumers around the world. Thousands of American businesses are already using Yuansfer to accept all major global wallets, and complete payments online and in-store. For more information, visit www.yuansfer.com.

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, e-tailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Customers like Careismatic Brands, Carter’s, Cole Haan, Designer Brands, Genesco, Guess, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis International, Puma, Scrubs & Beyond and Stokes use Jesta Vision Suite SaaS platform for product design, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, retail/store operations and direct-to-consumer deliveries.

For more information, visit www.jestais.com.