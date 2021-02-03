Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Transformational Acquisition in the Marcellus Shale

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain non-operated assets in the Appalachian Basin from the Seller. The Seller is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Ltd.

At the effective date of July 1, 2020, the Assets were producing approximately 120 MMcfe/d of natural gas equivalents, net to Northern’s ownership. In 2021E, the Assets are expected to produce approximately 100 - 110 MMcfe/d (or approximately 19,000 Boe/d) net to Northern and consist of approximately 64,000 net acres containing approximately 102.2 net producing wells, approximately 22.6 net wells in process, and approximately 231.1 net undrilled locations in the core of the Marcellus and Utica plays.

The Assets are expected to generate approximately $55-60 million in unhedged cash flow from operations during 2021E with an estimated capital expenditure budget of $25-30 million (net to Northern).

Total consideration to be paid to Seller, net to Northern, consists of $175 million in cash and approximately 3.25 million warrants to purchase shares of Northern’s common stock at an exercise price of $14.00 per share. The cash portion of the consideration is subject to typical closing and post-closing adjustments. The transaction has an effective date of July 1, 2020 and is expected to close in April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of equity and debt financings and is anticipated to be leverage neutral on a trailing basis and leverage accretive on a forward basis.

Northern will begin hedging expected PDP volumes commensurate with the signing of the transaction, including basis differentials, with a target of hedging up to 75% of volumes for approximately three years.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

“This transaction furthers our goal of becoming a national non-operated franchise with low leverage, strong free cash flow and a path towards returning capital to shareholders. With this transaction, we expect increased opportunities to efficiently allocate capital and diversify risk, our commodity mix and geographic footprint,” said Nick O’Grady, Northern’s Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with stable future development, these assets are expected to provide, at current strip prices, an average 18% free cash flow yield on the investment over a multiyear period. With these estimates, Northern is expected to produce increased free cash flow providing opportunities for growth, shareholder returns, and continued deleveraging.”

“Our cash purchase price for these assets only ascribes value for producing wells and the large inventory of wells-in-process, with significant upside value on the undeveloped properties. The joint venture structure allows Northern significant input and clarity on the development plans for these assets on a multiyear basis,” commented Adam Dirlam, Chief Operating Officer of Northern. “We look forward to being an excellent partner for the development of these properties side by side with EQT for years to come.”

“The acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of equity and debt financings and is anticipated to be leverage neutral on a trailing basis and leverage accretive on a forward basis. With these transactions, our debt metrics improve immediately on a pro forma basis and we expect them to continue to improve over the coming years,” commented Chad Allen, Chief Financial Officer of Northern. “Importantly, the contemplated transactions are expected to improve liquidity, remove all near-term maturities and significantly improve free cash flow on a multiyear period.”

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE AND 2021E GUIDANCE

Fourth quarter production of 35,500 – 35,900 barrels of equivalent (“Boe”) per day was toward the upper end of management’s guidance range provided in its January 7, 2021 operations update. Northern estimates that December 2020 production averaged approximately 37,000 Boe per day, despite 3,000 Boe per day of continued production curtailments. Realized oil differentials are expected to be less than $7.25 per barrel for the fourth quarter. Natural gas realizations are expected to exceed 70% of NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $48.5 – $49.8 million. A 32% improvement in oil prices during Q4 drove an acceleration of development of Northern’s wells in process that were previously scheduled for Q1 and Q2 2021E. In addition, Northern realized continued success in its high return Ground Game strategy, which accounted for approximately $18 million in capital expenditures. Adjusting to the shift in development timing, Northern has reduced the midpoint of its 2021E standalone capital expenditure guidance by $12.5 million and has increased its 2021E standalone production guidance.

Cash flow from operations, inclusive of net changes in working capital, is expected to have increased over 100% sequentially during Q4, which drove a $39 million reduction in total debt.

2021E GUIDANCE – NORTHERN STANDALONE

2021E Guidance Ranges: Current Previous Production (Boe per day) 37,750 – 42,750 37,500 – 42,500 % Liquids 78% – 80% – Net Wells Added to Production 32 – 34 – Total Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $180 – $225 $190 – $240

2021E GUIDANCE – RELIANCE ASSETS – FULL YEAR

2021E Guidance Ranges: Production (MMCF per day) 100 – 110 Net Wells Added to Production 4.5 – 5.0 Total Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $25 – $30 Production, Midstream and Marketing Expenses ($/Mcf) $0.75 – $0.85 Asset G&A / COPAS Expenses ($/Mcf) $0.03 – $0.04 Average Differential to NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) $0.55 – $0.65

HEDGING UPDATE

Northern has hedged approximately 13,930 barrels per day of Clearbrook basis hedges at an average price of ~($2.40) for 2021. This will ensure stable pricing realizations in the event of transportation disruptions or volatility. Northern has an average of approximately ~21,500 barrels of oil per day hedged at an average price of ~$55 for 2021. For 2022, Northern has an average of approximately 7,000 barrels of oil per day hedged at an average price of $50.52. As noted above, Northern will begin a comprehensive hedging program for the acquired Assets. A comprehensive review of Northern’s hedges can be found in an updated corporate presentation found on Northern’s website.

CONFERENCE CALL

Northern has recorded a conference call discussing the transaction. Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via Northern’s website, www.northernoil.com, or by calling Toll-Free U.S. +1 866-373-3407 or International +1 412-902-1037 and providing the Conference ID 13690263. Additional financial and asset details can be found on Northern’s website at: www.northernoil.com.

ADVISORS

BofA Securities is serving as lead financial advisor to Northern. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Northern’s legal advisor. Wells Fargo Securities is a co-advisor on the transaction.

