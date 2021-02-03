 AppLovin to Acquire Mobile App Measurement Market Leader Adjust to Expand its Global Technology Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLovin, a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their businesses, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adjust, a global mobile app measurement and marketing company. Adjust will retain its unique brand and culture and continue to operate as a distinct company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the closing of the acquisition is subject to customary (stockholder and regulatory) approvals.

The acquisition is the latest example of how AppLovin is delivering on its mission to grow the mobile app ecosystem. Over the last three years, AppLovin expanded its suite of solutions with its acquisitions of MAX and SafeDK to help developers increase revenue, save time, and protect their users’ experience. As one of the largest app marketers in the world, AppLovin brings depth of knowledge and expertise to Adjust and helps further innovate the attribution and analytics product suite it has successfully built.

Founded in 2012, Adjust’s marketing platform helps mobile developers better understand their users’ journey while allowing marketers to make smarter decisions through measurement, attribution and fraud prevention. Adjust’s suite of products makes marketing simpler, smarter, and more secure for over 50,000 apps including global brands, such as SoundCloud, Rakuten and Tencent. Adjust is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with 16 offices around the world and over 500 employees.

“We have worked closely with the Adjust team for years and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with them,” said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin Co-Founder and CEO. “Adjust’s product-first approach to the attribution and analytics space is comparable to how we built AppLovin, and exceptional combinations are born from similar objectives and culture. Together, we believe we will propel marketing tools innovation forward for mobile app developers globally.”

“Our focus has always been to help our customers succeed by offering the best solutions in the market. The traction we are seeing around the world is a testament to our team and our technology,” said Christian Henschel, Adjust Co-Founder and CEO. “Joining forces with AppLovin will further power our clients’ growth and shape the future of the app economy.”

In order to create even more opportunities for new and emerging developers, AppLovin and Adjust will be launching the Adjust Growth Scholarship. AppLovin and Adjust believe the mobile app ecosystem will continue to thrive if more developers are given more resources to get their businesses off the ground and sustain their growth. The goal of this program is to provide attribution and analytics tools, marketing, monetization and product consultation, and funding to new mobile businesses. Details will be announced after closing. Mobile app developers who want to be considered for early access can visit Adjust Growth Scholarship for more information.

“Our ambition always was to be the world’s first comprehensive, all-in-one solution for app marketers. By coming together with AppLovin, we can realize our vision and create a brand new product suite that will accelerate every app marketer's growth,” added Paul Müller, Adjust Co-Founder and CTO.

Fenwick & West LLP served as the legal advisor for AppLovin. Citi acted as exclusive financial advisor to AppLovin. Noerr and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as legal advisors for Adjust.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally. Learn more at applovin.com.