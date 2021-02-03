Red River Wins Contract with the CALNET Program for new Category 22 Cloud-Hosted VoIP

CLAREMONT, N.H. & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract agreement with the California Department of Technology’s (CDT) California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) Program to provide next-generation data network and communication services to the State of California.

Red River was selected to provide Cloud-Hosted Voice Over Internet (VoIP) services under the new Category 22 service model. Red River is offering Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM Cloud) platform – providing enterprise-class call control, session management, voice, video, messaging, mobility, and conferencing services that are scalable, customizable, reliable, private and highly secure.

“We are excited to be able to support the State of California with leading edge, cloud-based communications services,” said Ross Woodley, Red River Chief Programs Officer. “Today’s communication needs have increased exponentially while requiring the maximum flexibility technology can provide. We are confident Red River can deliver a technologically advanced, cost-effective solution that will meet the operational demands of a vibrant state like California.”

The CALNET Next Generation contract is a five-year contract with three one-year options. The CALNET master contract allows California state and local agencies, Federally-recognized Indian Tribes, state colleges and state universities, counties, cities, schools and community colleges and departments access to telecommunications and network services.

This contract adds another major vehicle to Red River’s California portfolio, which already includes several California Multiple Award Schedules (CMAS) contracts, multiple vehicles under the State of California’s Software Licensing Program (SLP) and a Tier III California Information Technology-Master Services Agreement (IT-MSA).

Red River also provides additional cloud-based services under CALNET Category 22 VoIP Services, including Microsoft Teams calling. To learn more about Red River’s CALNET contract, please visit the website here: https://www.redriver.com/contracts/calnet-nextgen

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Red River has also provided technology solutions and support to more than 40 California public sector agencies since 1998.

Learn more at www.redriver.com.