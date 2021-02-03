Kindred Healthcare and Baptist Health South Florida Announce Plans for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC and Baptist Health South Florida today announced a joint venture to build and operate a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Miami-Dade County metro area.

The new hospital, to be called Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital, will have all private rooms and focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The rehabilitation facility will also feature multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full body exoskeleton. Additionally, it will include a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care and help patients return to daily living activities.

“ We are excited to work with Baptist Health – one of Florida’s leading healthcare providers – to increase access to high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services in South Florida,” said Russ Bailey, President, Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “ As with our existing rehabilitation hospitals across the country, this new hospital will be dedicated to passionately advocating for and providing hope, healing and recovery to patients in its care.”

“ For years, Baptist Health has cared for patients facing acute or disabling injuries and illnesses to help improve their functional and cognitive level of independence,” said Ana Lopez-Blazquez, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Baptist Health. “ Together with Kindred, we look forward to growing our rehabilitation program and to expanding access to inpatient rehab services in our community.”

The hospital is expected to open in early 2023. It comes in addition to the current Baptist Health Rehabilitation at Homestead Hospital, which offers a full-range of inpatient rehabilitation services.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.