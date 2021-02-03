Ureeka Essential Series Helps Thousands of Black and Brown Entrepreneurs Boost Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black women and Latinx entrepreneurs are the fastest growing category of business owners yet they receive a fraction of funding and lack access to proven resources and experts that can be critical to successfully growing a business. Ureeka – a community that provides Next Wave Entrepreneurs access to people, programs and connections needed to scale their businesses – launched its Essential Series program to continue breaking down barriers for Black and Brown entrepreneurs and provide greater access to the business knowledge and support needed to thrive.

“I was wasting money on vendors that didn’t produce any results and losing out on opportunities because of it,” said April Harris, Ureeka community member and founder of Keeping you Sweet. “Thanks to Ureeka’s Essential Series program, I’m now executing on a plan that works. My message is now aligned to my brand, my audience, and I am driving an active plan for growth for the first time. It feels great.”

Ureeka’s Essential Series was built on years of experience and analysis of looking at what makes some SMBs grow over others. The 12-step process focuses on three key areas: understanding how to build a clear strategy, how to acquire customers, and how to measure and sustain financial success. With this program, Ureeka is making it easier and more affordable for entrepreneurs to get access to fundamental business knowledge – the knowledge large companies take for granted – and seasoned coaches to guide them through building the right plans.

“We have been building this program based on the years of experience in working with entrepreneurs directly and also working for companies and technology platforms that SMBs use every day to acquire and nurture customers,” said Dave Jakubowski, co-founder of Ureeka. “In analyzing what makes one business grow over the other, what we found was that there is a system; a formula that separates those who grow and those who don’t. For too long, this system has been available only to those with huge budgets and the insiders. Ureeka is here to change that. Our coaches have now worked through the Essentials Series with thousands of entrepreneurs and have seen outstanding success in helping them build their own unique growth plans and learn the skills needed to sustain that growth.”

Thousands of Entrepreneurs Have Graduated from Program, Most Seeing 50 Percent Jump in Revenue

More than 1000 entrepreneurs have gone through the Essential Series, including grant winners from the Hispanics in Philanthropy’s PowerUp Program, funded by Google.org. Early participants from that program are seeing immediate results and confidence in their long-term success.

“I wish I had found Ureeka two years ago. I wasted so much money and didn’t realize my website was blocking the revenue growth I needed,” said Dr. Kirsten Shepard Ahmed, Ureeka community member and founder of Pain Stoppers INC. “I now have a strategy and a plan that works. I’m on my way, growing my business every day with the confidence to provide direction to the people I employ.”

Ureeka is offering 10 percent off the program for members who join the Ureeka community during Black History Month. Click here to get started.

About Ureeka

Ureeka is a community and platform that connects female and minority small business owners – the Next Wave Entrepreneurs – to peers, mentors and coaches; trusted business and technology advice; vetted resources and capital that business owners need to grow and scale. Ureeka is a for-profit business, founded by a diverse team whose expertise ranges from technology and investing to the public sector. The company’s mission centers on creating economic opportunity by igniting the potential of small businesses through a platform of resources and a community of peers and experts. Learn more at https://www.ureeka.biz/. Follow Ureeka on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.