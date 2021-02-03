Professional Fighters League Announces Partnership With CarParts.com Ahead of 2021 Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced that CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), the fastest-growing and most innovative online auto parts company, is now the Official Auto Parts Retailer of the PFL.

As part of the partnership, CarParts.com will be an integrated partner throughout the PFL season kicking off as the presenting partner of PFL 1 on April 23 via ESPN. The retailer will also be a part of a new PFL branded content series, will conduct a nationwide sweepstakes promotion for fans around the country, and will also produce a co-branded national TV commercial featuring PFL fighters via PFL Studios, the league’s fully integrated global media division.

“We’re thrilled to partner with industry-leader CarParts.com to amplify PFL and its world-class fighters as we prepare to return to action in April on ESPN,” said Peter Murray, CEO of Professional Fighters League. “It’s important to us that we work with partners who share similar goals and values. The fact that we’ve both experienced exponential growth over the last year says so much. We’re excited to tap into new audiences with CarParts.com and continue growing our fanbase.”

“CarParts.com customers and PFL fans have a lot in common, making this a natural next step in our continued growth,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com. “But the intersecting fanbase is only part of what makes this a valuable partnership. We look forward to leveraging our shared commitments to continuous innovation and customer loyalty to bring this partnership to life. Not only for the benefit of both organizations, but also PFL fighters and their fans.”

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world with distribution on ESPN in the U.S. and to more than 160 countries via premium sports networks and platforms and has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels - 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital, and a 200% social engagement spike. PFL’s growing portfolio of leading brand partners includes Presidente, Flagship Solutions/IBM, Rich Energy, Marines, Geico, Socios.com, and Acronis.

CarParts.com experienced explosive growth in the past year as it began to revolutionize the way drivers shop for car parts. Recently named 2020’s Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site in the Automotive Aftermarket by website analytics firm SimilarWeb, and the top auto parts company for YoY Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020 by Auto Care Week, CarParts.com's two-year turnaround journey has come to fruition. These distinctions demonstrate the success of CarParts.com’s commitment to positive customer experiences that inspire the kind of loyalty that athletes, sports teams, and athletic organizations experience.

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a million-dollar prize. PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks. For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@ProFightLeague), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.