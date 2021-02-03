Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with Calgary-based Lux Modus, a provider of pioneering technology solutions to the Canadian oil and gas sector. Under the multi-year supply agreement, the two companies also announced a distribution agreement enabling Lux Modus to re-sell Ouster sensors when engaged and bidding on projects.

In December 2020, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lux Modus uses advanced mobile lidar and imagery to survey and map oil and gas pipelines during construction. Using this detailed data, construction managers and operators are able to identify and correct construction issues, saving time and reducing costs, as well as support long-term integrity and quality assurance.

Ouster’s digital lidar sensors are an excellent fit for the demanding environments Lux Modus operates in. Combining high performance with cold weather performance and real-world reliability, Ouster’s sensors help keep Lux Modus’s platform operational.

“ Lux Modus is a fantastic partner, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “ Industrial automation is a massive opportunity today, and we anticipate it expanding to $9.4 billion by 2030. This agreement underscores the breadth of applications that Ouster’s digital lidar technology can serve with its unique combination of size, weight, power, performance, and affordability.”

“ As we began work on version three of our LuxGear platform, we looked for a long-term lidar technology partner to support us as we grow. We quickly realized that Ouster was going to be the ideal technology partner, and the OS1 sensor is a perfect fit for our technology suite. The OS1 has allowed us to rapidly advance our platform and improve reliability to operate in the often-harsh conditions of the Canadian oil and gas industry,” said Joseph Hlady, President of Lux Modus.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. Ouster has previously announced a merger agreement with CLA, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Ouster becoming a publicly listed company. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Lux Modus

Lux Modus Ltd. is an advanced 3D mapping company specializing in developing and deploying LiDAR and imagery platforms for mapping corridors, the built environment, and environmentally sensitive areas during and post construction. With the goal of democratizing 3D data capture, Lux Modus is working to make LiDAR and imagery platforms affordable and easy-to-use. As pioneers of the pipeline digital twin and automated pipeline modeling, Lux Modus is now bringing their low-cost high accuracy technology to other markets needing 3D mapping. Lux Modus’s LiDAR-as-a-Service enables customers to collect what they want, when they want without the need for specialized training or equipment. For more information, visit www.luxmodus.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

CLA is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Colonnade consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2020. For more information, please visit claacq.com.

