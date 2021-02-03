Insperity Announces Strategic Collaboration with Salesforce

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced it is partnering with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to digitally transform its business.

“This is a very important step in taking our best-of-class platform to the next level and will continue our legacy of being the industry leader,” said A. Steve Arizpe, Insperity president and chief operating officer. “Establishing a 360-degree view of client data through analytic insights advances Insperity’s client-for-life strategy.”

The benefits from this strategic collaboration include maximizing marketing campaigns, optimizing customer acquisition and retention, and enhancing productivity.

“It is more important than ever to have a single view of customers in today’s work-from-anywhere world,” said Andy Kofoid, President, North America Sales, Salesforce. “We are proud to partner with Insperity as they continue to grow and deliver enhanced experiences to their customers.”

About Insperity

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.