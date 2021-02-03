Trigent wins Best Agile Project at the North American Software Testing Awards 2020.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trigent Software, a global technology services and solutions company, announced today that it has won the Best Agile Project Award at the ‘North American Software Testing Awards 2020’. This recognition attests to the quality processes that Trigent put in place, enabling Raptor Technologies to be the gold standard for school safety.

The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality engineering field. The judges are industry leaders and seasoned technology professionals in senior management roles.

“Our strong relationship with Raptor’s team afforded us the opportunity to put Agile principles into practice, in combination with our Responsible Testing framework. By synchronizing these approaches, we facilitated a singular customer-first focus that led to product success and client delight. This enabled Raptor to scale its business at an unprecedented pace,” said Diwakar Menon, Head - QA & Testing, Trigent Software.

Trigent’s teams worked closely with the business, development & customer support teams at Raptor to deliver a school safety system, which provided an advanced screening and notification system that keeps offenders at bay and alerts school staff in case of violations. The solution ensures the safety of over 12M students in 32,000 schools, across all 50 states.

Commenting on the occasion, Chella Palaniappan, Vice President – Client Services, Trigent Software, said, “Thanks to the team’s uncompromising focus on delivering superior CX and stakeholder satisfaction, the product is a gold standard for student and school safety and has set the bar for the industry. This recognition is a testament to the high rigor adhered to within Trigent and our ability to partner with customers through every phase of their transformation journey.”

