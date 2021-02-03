Orion Group Partners With Leading Commercial HVAC Service Provider, Texas Chiller Systems

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, today announced that it has partnered with Texas Chiller Systems (“TCS”), a leading commercial HVAC services company based in San Antonio, Texas. TCS is Orion’s second investment in the commercial HVAC industry. Orion plans to build a national platform by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Texas Chiller Systems joins Oklahoma City-based Jackson Mechanical Service as the second Orion partner company. TCS was founded in 2006 by Robert Uhl, Mike Andreason and Chris Finger. After a combined seven decades in the industry, Robert, Mike and Chris founded TCS to build a company that treated technicians like family and delivered exceptional service. The founders will continue to lead TCS and the company will operate under its current brand.

“Robert, Mike and Chris have consistently grown TCS and delivered exceptional customer service for the last 14 years. We are excited to combine our resources with their operational expertise to accelerate TCS' growth and continue expanding the Orion platform across the Southwest United States,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.

“This partnership gives us resources to expand both our service offerings in San Antonio and our geographic footprint to other Texas markets,” said Mike Andreason. “Orion’s values, particularly its focus on employees and customers, align perfectly with ours at TCS.”

“Texas Chiller Systems’ reputation for caring about people is evident in its employee culture and customer service. It all begins with Robert, Mike and Chris, which is why we’re proud to partner with them,” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion. "Together, we will invest in training and development and ensure the best technicians have a home in TCS and Orion."

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion plans to build a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown and Max Agranoff in 2019. They saw an opportunity to partner with owners of facility service providers to help them achieve their long-term goals by continuing to invest in their people and customers and generally supporting the growth of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com

About Texas Chiller Systems

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas Chiller Systems was founded in 2006 by Robert Uhl, Mike Andreason and Chris Finger on the principles of providing the highest level of maintenance, repair, and installation services on HVAC equipment and ensuring the highest level of reliability and efficiency of our machines. Texas Chiller Systems specializes in HVAC, plumbing, process piping, and the production of complete facility solutions for commercial properties. Each of our technicians is fully licensed, from apprentices to the industry veterans who bring over 30 years of experience to our company.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program, which allows Alpine to bring proven leadership to businesses where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $1 billion seventh fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.