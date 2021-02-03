Tony Romo Plays in Super Bowl

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merely going big at the Big Game isn’t enough for Skechers! The footwear company is taking it “To the Max” in a new campaign starring former quarterback and this year’s color commentator Tony Romo. Skechers, a regular advertiser during the Super Bowl, will air the Company’s new Max Cushioning commercial early in the second quarter of the much-anticipated matchup and turn Romo, the broadcaster, into the third quarterback of the game. The spot features Tony and his wife Candice, revealing how comfort and humor make life more enjoyable.

“This has been the most unusual year, season and playoffs ever,” said Tony Romo, who previously appeared in a Skechers Super Bowl commercial in 2019. “I’m happy to be back in the CBS booth for the Super Bowl, and back with Skechers for another campaign during the Big Game—this time with Candice. We do things to the max at home in Texas, Skechers does comfort to the max with Max Cushioning, and we brought it all together in true Romo style. Not much is funnier than me trying to take a bite out of a sandwich that’s bigger than my head.”

“Tony Romo is a true talent—on the course or field and in the booth, but also on screen. He’s got a sense of humor and the world needs to laugh—to the Max,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Through all the challenges of the last year, consumers have continued to seek out comfortable footwear which has been positive for our business, making this the perfect time—and venue—to advertise. And with two of the hottest current quarterbacks facing off, the audience is expected to be record-breaking. We love being back at the Super Bowl with Tony and know fans will love the maximized cushioning and support of our Max Cushioning footwear.”

The Tony Romo Max Cushioning commercial will mark the eighth time that Skechers has advertised during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand’s most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear.

After winning the Walter Payton Award in 2002 at the end of his collegiate career, Tony Romo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2003 and became their starting quarterback during the 2006 season. Over the next decade, he guided the team to four postseason appearances and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. Romo is legendary in Dallas, holding several team career records including passing touchdowns, passing yards, most games with at least 300 passing yards and games with three or more touchdown passes, and his 97.1 passer rating is fourth all-time for the league and the highest among retired players. Romo retired following the 2016 season and has transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he has been the lead color analyst alongside Jim Nantz for CBS Sports.

Romo is part of a roster of Skechers athletes and sports icons, which currently includes ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, coach Jon Gruden, former defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, as well as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Through the years, Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising its men’s collection with an alumni list featuring names like Joe Montana, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz, Ozzie Smith, Joe Namath, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, Wayne Gretzky, and the late Tommy Lasorda.

The range of Skechers men’s footwear collections is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

