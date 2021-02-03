Dr. Emil Nutrition and Vitamin Angels Partner to Provide Life-Changing Vitamins and Minerals to Over 1 Million Children

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Emil Nutrition, a leading growth company providing health and wellness products, has announced its commitment to support Vitamin Angels, a global public health and nutrition organization, that provides essential vitamins and minerals to pregnant women and children under five in all 50 U.S. states and around the world.

Through the partnership with Dr. Emil Nutrition, Vitamin Angels has a target of reaching over 1 million children at-risk for malnutrition this year.

Effective immediately, for every bottle sold, Dr. Emil Nutrition will make a donation to Vitamin Angels to provide 6 months of life-changing nutritional support to a child in need.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Emil Nutrition, a company that truly cares about making the world a healthier place,” said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. “With the generous support of Dr. Emil Nutrition, we will reach even more nutritionally vulnerable children around the world with the essential vitamins they need for a healthy future.”

“Our commitment to health extends beyond our customers,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, Chairman & CEO of Brand Holdings & Dr. Emil Nutrition. “Through our partnership with Vitamin Angels, we’re able to support the health of those in need around the world, by giving back for every Dr. Emil Nutrition product we sell. In such a critical time for the health of children, we are thrilled to be able to give back and targeting a goal of helping over 1 million kids worldwide.”

In 2020, Vitamin Angels received its 9th 4-star rating from Charity Navigator (CN), the premier charity evaluator. This puts Vitamin Angels in the top 3% most trustworthy charities in America. Charity Navigator has also named Vitamin Angels one of its “10 Best Humanitarian Relief Organizations” and “10 of the Best Charities Everyone’s Heard Of.”

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five. Annually, Vitamin Angels reaches approximately 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including every state in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Dr. Emil Nutrition:

Dr. Emil Nutrition is a leading, growth health and wellness brand selling direct to its customers through its website and through its leading presence on Amazon. Its products, from Collagen to 5-HTP to a full line of immunity products to its sports nutrition brands, Mana by Dr. Emil and Fortis by Dr. Emil, are designed to help people of all ages and lifestyles live their life to the fullest. Dr. Emil Nutrition is a subsidiary of Brand Holdings, LLC, an enterprise focused on acquiring and growing businesses in the eCommerce space. For more information, visit www.dremilnutrition.com or email info@dremilnutrition.com.