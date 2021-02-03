Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems Signs Tangram Interiors for Payment Processing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a leading North American payment solutions provider, today announced it has added interior environment solutions provider Tangram Interiors to its client roster. APPS will provide comprehensive payment processing servicing and support, helping Tangram deliver remarkable customer experiences that encompass the entire lifecycle of client needs, including payments that take place seamlessly with ease.

“We are delighted and honored to welcome Tangram to the APPS family of merchants, and look forward to enhancing the payments experience for their customers with technology and innovation,” said SVP of Sales Leo Daboub. “Marquee-level service, technology and pricing help businesses like Tangram differentiate their offerings to thrive in today’s hypercompetitive environment,” added Daboub. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

About Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS)

APPS is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 15 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email ldaboub@approcessing.com.

About Tangram Interiors

Tangram, a flagship dealership for Steelcase, Inc., and the leading interiors solutions provider in Los Angeles with offices in Orange County, Downtown LA, Fresno and Bakersfield. Over the years, we have nurtured a collaborative and people-focused, culture because we believe people fuel innovation. That culture has led to the organic growth of five business units which complement our core furniture offering: flooring, fabrication, custom furniture, move management and communications technology. See more at tangraminteriors.com.