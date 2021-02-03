Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Executes Contract to Sell Sir Francis Drake

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it had executed a contract to sell the 416-room Sir Francis Drake in San Francisco, CA to a third party, which the Company expects will generate $157.6 million of proceeds after customary closing costs.

Based on the hotel's net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019, such proceeds after customary closing costs reflect a 7.2% net operating income capitalization rate. The net operating income capitalization rate is after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues.

The sale of Sir Francis Drake is subject to normal closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this sale will be completed on these terms, or at all. The Company is targeting to complete the sale within 60 days.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximately,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” “assume,” “plan,” references to “outlook” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections and forecasts and other forward-looking information and estimates. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company’s timing estimate of the completion of the hotel sale and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations including assumptions regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy and the supply of hotel properties, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

All information in this press release is as of February 3, 2021. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sir Francis Drake Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income Trailing Twelve Months (Unaudited, in millions) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 Hotel net income $9.5 Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 3.9 Hotel EBITDA $13.4 Adjustment: Capital reserve (2.0 ) Hotel Net Operating Income $11.4