P&G’s Microban 24 and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Join Forces to Recognize Sanitation Workers as the “Most Valuable Protector” Ahead of NFL Super Bowl LV

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of frontline workers have been hard at work, 24/7, to keep our schools, offices, stores, hospitals and more safe, while risking their own safety: cleaning and sanitation workers. As a brand that can keep killing bacteria for 24 hours1 and recognizes the value of around-the-clock protection, P&G’s Microban 24 is excited to announce their “Most Valuable Protector” (MVP) program that will recognize these unsung heroes and bring them from the frontline to the center stage.

Microban 24 is partnering with Super Bowl LIV Champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to give these MVPs a one-of-a-kind NFL experience. The Kansas City Chiefs guard opted out of the 2020 NFL season to serve on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. As the first active NFL player to receive an MD, Duvernay-Tardif put his doctorate in medicine to use to care for patients.

“I love playing football and as an offensive lineman, I’m used to protecting the quarterback on the field. But right now I’m needed off the field, on the frontline,” said Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. “As I’ve been helping on the frontlines throughout the year, I have met hundreds of medical professionals that work tirelessly with so much dedication behind the scenes. In my mind, they are the real heroes. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Microban 24 to celebrate the Most Valuable Protectors!”

The program kicks off this week with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to honor a member of the sanitation staff who worked at Arrowhead Stadium this past season, where the Kansas City Chiefs hosted a very limited number of fans at select home games. Additional MVPs will be honored in other cities around the country following Super Bowl LV.

Microban 24 will also be used by sanitation workers at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV to keep killing bacteria* for 24 hours on key high-touch areas at the stadium including player locker rooms, the officials’ locker room, the media dark room, and the sideline benches for both teams.

“Microban 24 is excited to kick off the MVP Program honoring the Most Valuable Protectors ahead of Super Bowl LV while also killing bacteria for 24 hours, touch after touch, on high-traffic surfaces in key areas around the stadium including player locker rooms and sideline benches,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “In a year like no other, and as a brand that believes in proper sanitization, it was important to celebrate the workers who are often behind the scenes working 24/7 to clean and sanitize important facilities – everything from schools to football stadiums – to keep so many of us safe.”

In addition to being named a Microban 24 MVP, honorees will receive a VIP experience at an upcoming NFL event. To follow along the “Most Valuable Protectors” program, please visit the @Microban24 Instagram page for exclusive videos and announcements.

Microban 24 is a way for people to keep their homes sanitized against bacteria for 24 hours1. What many people may not know is that even when a surface is treated with many current disinfectants, bacteria can be reintroduced at the first touch and remain on the surface, building up after each touch. Microban 24 provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours1, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray and Multi-Purpose Cleaner are also approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses initially, including the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and viruses that cause common colds and the flu.2

Microban 24 is available in three different forms: a Sanitizing Spray, a Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and a Bathroom Cleaner in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide as well as online. To learn more about Microban 24 and the 24-hour protection against bacteria it provides, please visit Microban24.com.

1 Microban 24 provides continuous protection against the Enterobacter aerogenes and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, for up to 24 hours when used as directed. 2 The Sanitizing Spray and Multi-Purpose Cleaner initially kill viruses that cause common colds and the flu, including Human Coronavirus, Influenza A H1N1, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual protection against viruses.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

At P&G, protecting the planet, fostering equality & inclusion and supporting our communities is embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to make the world better — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. Under our Lead with Love campaign efforts, P&G and its brands like Microban 24 have committed to 2021 Acts of Good in the year ahead that will extend the reach and impact of these positive actions for the environment, for equality and for communities worldwide.

In the U.S., consumers can do even more through P&G Good Everyday, a new consumer rewards program that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. Each activity on the website earns points that can be redeemed for rewards; as consumers report their own acts of good, P&G automatically makes donations to causes consumers care about. P&G Good Everyday also provides more information about how consumers can help support communities through everyday actions.