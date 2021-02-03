Rinchem Company Selects Omnitracs to Ensure Safety and Compliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnitracs, LLC, a leader in SaaS-based fleet management and data analytics solutions and a pioneer in transportation technology, announced that Rinchem Company, Inc., the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally, has selected the Omnitracs One platform to support ELD compliance and driver workflow.

When the transportation team at Carolina Tank Lines (CTL), a Rinchem Company, realized its ELD provider wasn’t providing the services needed to maintain safety and compliance, they knew it was time for a change. Reinforcing this decision was the exponential increase in company costs, along with the possibility of losing the company’s USDOT number and drivers’ CDLs when the ELD Mandate took effect.

“We couldn’t continue to work with an unreliable product that put our drivers at risk and one that subjected us to unexpected costs,” commented Chris Wright, Senior VP of Operations at Rinchem. “It was imperative that we switch providers to save our drivers’ licenses, our business’ reputation, and our company’s bottom line.”

Rinchem Company, Inc., is a chemical management solutions provider with proven expertise in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. As such, it was imperative Rinchem had a solution that enabled the safe movement of dangerous materials in a timely and efficient manner. After testing multiple solutions and results within CTL, Rinchem selected the Omnitracs One platform because it provided the ELD compliance solution CTL required, as well as benefits that extended to driver workflow, dispatch and routing, and asset tracking with:

Automated document handling, resulting in a more streamlined process for billing and payroll time scheduling

Timely notifications of delivery discrepancies, claims and damages, providing immediate communication with all parties involved at the time and place they occur

Integrated routing, weather and traffic – creating more efficient route planning for both the driver and operations, eliminating opportunities for service failures changes

“As soon as we met with Omnitracs and learned about Omnitracs One, we knew it would be the right solution for us,” said Wright of Rinchem. “As we began working with the company, our decision was reinforced with the service, support, and technology we received from the Omnitracs team. It’s amazing how everything we need is in one solution, and it integrates into our McLeod TMS – providing better accuracy and information so we can make better business decisions.”

“Companies like Rinchem are continually looking to ensure regulatory compliance while improving fleet operations and driver workflow,” commented Owen Smith, VP of New Business at Omnitracs. “Omnitracs is committed to building professional tools for professional fleets, and the Omnitracs One platform does just that by providing one source for all applications, including driver workflow, dispatch and routing, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and more. We’re proud to partner with Rinchem and look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service and support.”

With Omnitracs One, Wright knows he is not only getting accurate data, but his drivers are also compliant with all rules and regulations. “CTL rests easy knowing that it’s in complete compliance and can keep its drivers on the road,” said Wright. “By keeping drivers driving, CTL is able to meet its customers’ delivery schedules, which adds to the company’s profitability. It’s a win-win-win for our drivers, our customers, and our company.”

About Rinchem Company, Inc.

Rinchem provides a wide range of logistics services to support the semiconductor, chemical, gas, life sciences, and paint and coatings industries, including dedicated and multi-client warehousing, on-site services, over-the-road and local transportation, freight forwarding, empty container return management, and supply chain consulting. With locations in North America and in parts of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Rinchem utilizes its network of customized, temperature-controlled warehouses and transportation assets to provide safe and efficient chemical management solutions. One partner managing a global supply chain affords the ability to reduce cost and risk. For more information, visit Rinchem Company, Inc.

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs’ best-in-class solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 250 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago, and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety. Headquartered in Dallas, Omnitracs serves customers in over 50 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.Omnitracs.com.