Engagent Health Addresses Critical Need for Healthcare Accessibility With Avaya OneCloud

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a looming crisis in healthcare accessibility that has made organizations like Engagent Health increasingly important, and they have chosen Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) for the critical communications solutions that are dramatically improving access to care for millions of individuals across the U.S.

For the 43 percent of adults aged 19 – 64 that had inadequate health insurance prior to the pandemic, and the millions of others who lost coverage as a result, Engagent Health is a vital resource for exploring options and finding their best plan. Engagent Health provides a cloud-based platform for government agencies and healthcare plan providers that streamlines onboarding, member acquisition and CRM. The company also provides outsourced agent support to help offset peak call times for health insurance plans.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and its advanced, AI-enhanced digital engagement capabilities, supports a broad range of touchpoints and interaction types to increase responsiveness, hyper-personalize, and better support the customer journey. Engagent Health is able to consolidate its fragmented contact center environment and align processes, resources and functions, and to leverage new ways to connect with customers when and how they want.

The company chose Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (contact center as a service) for its contact center operations and Avaya’s UCaaS calling solution, Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral, to enhance communications for its distributed workforce. The company also plans to use Avaya OneCloud™ CPaaS (communications platform as a service) to flexibly build services that enhance customer and business outcomes. Using Avaya OneCloud solutions, the company has been able to increase its conversion rate by 60 percent and increase care plan engagement by 80 percent compared to the average provider.

“We couldn’t settle when it came to the contact center. We had seen Avaya’s recognitions for contact center and customer experience innovation over the years, and we knew they’d be able to take our operations to that next level,” said Austin Ifedirah, Founder and CEO at Engagent Health. “We need to take lessons from other industries and apply that to what is being done in healthcare, including critical areas of care like member acquisition and care plan engagement. Avaya is helping us move fast to deliver the kind of experiences that will put us ahead of the rest.”

For example, as a contact center outsourcer responsible for offsetting high call volume, the company can use Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to leverage AI-enabled bots that provide 24/7 support, freeing agents to focus on customer interactions that require a human touch. There are also more options for meeting the needs of mobile callers with digital deflection and self-service channels that help reduce toll-free charges and increase efficiencies. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS will also support the company’s planned growth in 2021 with global scale, reach, and security.

The company is also using Avaya Cloud Office for real-time communication that helps improve decision-making and increase customer value. “When you’re talking to thousands of customers on a daily basis, there are many unique situations that you have to navigate. Being able to communicate in real-time about things like policy changes and customer qualifications across all of our global operations centers is massively important,” said Ifedirah. The management team also uses Avaya Cloud Office to solve for problems in real-time while prospects are on the phone, being able to share information quickly through one simple, easy-to-use solution.

The company plans to use Avaya OneCloud CPaaS to expand customer engagement with a more holistic, digital communications experience. This includes seamless third-party integration, Web self-service via a conversational chat bot that can greet customers and answer commonly asked questions, and proactive outbound notifications that can track responses and personalize interactions. Using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, Engagent Health can build whatever service it needs to meet customer expectations.

“Working with progressive healthcare companies like Engagent Health, Avaya is helping connect people in ways that offer more immersive, more productive, and more impactful experiences,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya SVP and CMO. “By offering solutions that enable better outcomes, we are enabling our customers to provide experiences that really matter to people.”

