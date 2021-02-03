Mobile Heartbeat and Colossal Contracting Announce Partnership to Deliver Clinical Communication Solution to Government Healthcare Providers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Heartbeat today announced it has partnered with Colossal Contracting, LLC (Colossal), a value-added reseller with over a decade of experience in the federal space. Colossal is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certified through the Veterans Affairs CVE Program.

Together with Mobile Heartbeat, Colossal will provide customer organizations with the MH-CURE platform in order to optimize clinical communications, streamline workflows and improve patient care.

“Colossal has an extensive focus on the success of the team members inside of the nation’s hospitals and clinics,” says Eric Dent, Jr., President/Co-Owner of Colossal. “Partnering with Mobile Heartbeat to address the needs of our customers was a logical next step to enhance the collaboration solutions inside of the Federal Healthcare environments we have been supporting for years. Mobile Heartbeat’s solution is scalable, and their platform provides an integrated communication experience for our customers. I am excited about our partnership with Mobile Heartbeat and the value that we will bring our customers.”

“Colossal has a great understanding of the dynamic challenges and opportunities present in today’s government healthcare arena” says Ron Remy, CEO of Mobile Heartbeat. “We are looking forward to working with them to bring unified clinical communications to more government healthcare providers across the United States.”

About Mobile Heartbeat: Mobile Heartbeat® is a leading provider of enterprise mobility clinical communications and collaboration solutions that improve clinical workflow and provide secure team communications, enabling better patient care at a lower cost. The company’s Unified Clinical Communication platform, MH-CURE®, gives clinicians what they want and need: simple, secure access to their patients and other care team members with clinically relevant patient information—no matter where they are. Based upon its Clinical Unified Results Enterprise (CURE) technology, MH-CURE dramatically improves clinical workflows across the enterprise, freeing clinicians to focus on what they do best: care for their patients. For more information, visit https://www.mobileheartbeat.com.

About Colossal: Colossal is a CVE Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business based out of Annapolis, MD. Founded by Air Force veteran, Anthony Closson, Colossal is built on core military values and Colossal prides itself on providing mission critical solutions to federal agencies across the country. Your Mission is Our Mission. To learn more about Colossal, please visit https://colossal-llc.com.