Abzena Selected by Immunome to Develop and Manufacture Antibody Cocktail for Immunome’s COVID-19 Antibody Based Treatment

EXTON, Pa. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, and Abzena, a partner research organization for integrated discovery to cGMP manufacturing solutions for biologics, today announced that Abzena was selected as Immunome’s partner research organization for IMM-BCP-01, an investigational therapeutic antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19 being developed to target multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Abzena will work with Immunome to produce the antibody cocktail for clinical testing. In July 2020, Immunome was awarded a $13.3 million agreement executed by the United States Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency, to support this program.

Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Abzena, said, “ Immunome has used an innovative biologics research platform to conduct large-scale B cell interrogation of COVID-19 super-responders to identify suitable antibodies. Sarma and his team at Immunome are visionary scientists and leaders in the field and we are very honored to have been selected as the service provider of choice for clinical good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of the Immunome antibody cocktail. We strongly believe in the potential clinical benefit of this agent and look forward to helping patients in need.”

Purnanand Sarma, PhD, CEO of Immunome, said, “ We selected Abzena as our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner due to scientific expertise, flexibility and ability to execute on our timeline, critical in these times when rapid response to the pandemic is required. We are excited that Jonathan and his team share our passion for science and delivering high quality patient outcomes. We hope to positively impact the landscape of the global pandemic through our new antibody-based therapeutic approach.”

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing our proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated with an initial focus on oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

About Abzena

Abzena is a leading contract provider of integrated discovery, development and manufacturing services for biologics and bioconjugates. Abzena provides the most complete set of solutions in integrated early discovery to mid-phase biotherapeutic and bioconjugation drug development and manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company maintains resources around the world, with facilities in the US and UK.

Abzena investors include Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and Biospring Partners (https://www.biospring.com/). For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome’s beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement of its oncology and COVID-19 therapeutic antibody programs, execution of its clinical and strategic plans, anticipated upcoming milestones for IMM-BCP-01 and IMM‐ONC‐01, including expectations regarding therapeutic potential and benefits thereof, and IND filings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of IND filings and other anticipated milestones, Immunome’s ability to fund operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus dated October 1, 2020 and filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and elsewhere in Immunome’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.