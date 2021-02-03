Merit Financial Group Partners With Union Financial Advisors

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merit Financial Group, LLC (“Merit”), a hybrid registered investment adviser (“RIA”), is adding Union Financial Advisors, LLC (“Union Financial”) to its Independent Advisor Partner platform. The partnership builds on Merit’s recent growth momentum and provides Union Financial with best-in-class RIA services and next-generation planning. This is Merit’s first RIA partner in Oklahoma.

Union Financial is dedicated to helping its clients simplify their finances by creating comprehensive financial plans that put them on a path to reach their goals. The firm serves clients through its unique tax-centric planning process that provides actionable steps with measurable results for clients’ financial plans. Union Financial will continue to serve clients in Oklahoma and throughout the country with the backing of Merit’s Independent Advisor Partner affiliation, which will fuel the team’s growth and ability to serve clients at an enhanced level. Steven A. Henderson, CPA, PFS, CFP®, CKA®, Stephen P. Regouby, CFP®, Douglas R. Morris, CFP®, Doane F. Harrison, CPA, PFS, J. Blake Willcox, CFP® and Jana Ramsey-Weaver, CPA are all financial advisors at Union Financial and will maintain their current roles.

Kay Lynn Mayhue, CFP®, President of Merit, says, “Our goal is to empower our RIA partners to grow by removing operational burdens and positioning them to succeed in the independent channel. We are thrilled to partner with an established firm like Union Financial that shares our philosophy in putting clients’ needs first. We believe the team’s affiliation with Merit will strengthen their core offerings, putting them in an even better position to offer clients the latest technology and differentiated solutions, as well as access to a large network of independent advisors.”

Merit has achieved significant and strategic growth within the last decade, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer and Founder Rick Kent. The firm has completed nine acquisitions since 2012 and established a presence in 19 locations across the country. Merit’s exclusive affiliation model is part of that growth strategy of forging partnerships with like-minded advisors to ensure collaborative success. Teams who join via Merit’s Independent Advisor Partner affiliation retain their independence and control of their business, while also receiving growth support and the opportunity to outsource aspects of the business such as technology, compliance, investment research, human resources and more.

“We made the decision to partner with Merit because we truly believe the result will be a better experience for our clients overall,” remarks Henderson. “We’ve spent years cultivating our client relationships and earning their trust long-term, and this is the next step in illustrating to them that we are always working to grow and provide them with the best resources available in the industry.”

Merit recently partnered with Wealth Partners Capital Group, LLC (“WPCG”) and a group of supporting investors led by HGGC, a firm focused on partnerships with founders and management, to fuel its ongoing growth via partnership with growth-oriented advisors.

Visit Merit’s website to learn more: https://www.meritfinancialadvisors.com/

About Merit Financial Group

Merit Financial Group (“Merit”) is a hybrid SEC-Registered Investment Adviser based in Alpharetta, GA, with 18 additional offices throughout the U.S. As of December 31, 2020, Merit’s assets under management totaled over $4.84 billion ($2.97 billion in advisory, $1.87 billion in brokerage assets) and $111 million in assets under advisement. Merit seeks to educate clients and establish and satisfy their financial goals, as well as provide a community for its Independent Advisor Partners through meaningful relationships, expanded capabilities and synergies.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has invested in and partnered with Merit Financial Group (“Merit”). WPCG assists Merit by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $5.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 200 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $28 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio companies, is available at hggc.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, a registered investment adviser.

Merit Financial Group, Merit, Union Financial Advisors, Wealth Partners Capital Group, HGGC and LPL Financial are separate entities.