LDRA Partners with PTC to Save Time and Reduce Cost of Standards Compliance in Critical Embedded Software Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA has partnered with PTC to reduce the cost of compliance for critical embedded software developers who must adhere to functional safety and security standards. The integration between the LDRA tool suite and PTC’s Windchill RV&S provides the capability to perform bidirectional traceability, standards compliance, and automated software quality analysis and verification throughout the development lifecycle, saving time and money for developers who need to demonstrate compliance.

“Our customers in the automotive, medical, and aerospace and defense domains in particular are leveraging PTC’s Windchill RV&S to achieve higher levels of requirements, source code, and test case management and traceability,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Through this partnership, enterprise customers can quickly link the Windchill RV&S artifacts into the software quality and verification workflow. By enabling customers to quickly determine the impact of requirements changes and verify the implementation to those changes, we help customers to see tangible results and save time and money.”

The LDRA tool suite and Windchill RV&S product integration is enabled by the LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for PTC. From a workflow perspective, developers use Windchill RV&S to gather, author, approve, and manage requirements, test cases, and code. The LDRA tool suite links those requirements to the software analysis and verification process, enabling the tool suite to help identify and eliminate software flaws and vulnerabilities. Developers can use both in-depth static and dynamic code analysis to verify the code, including checking for coding standards compliance such as MISRA and/or CERT compliance, as well as structural coverage analysis. They can also perform automated test case generation and execution on the code within the LDRA tool suite and feed the results of those tests into Windchill RV&S to achieve bidirectional linkage and traceability.

This combined solution automates software analysis and verification and provides bidirectional traceability from requirements to source code, to the analysis and verification results. This is important to developers who need to adhere to standards such as DO-178B/C in the avionics domain, ISO 26262 in automotive applications, IEC 62304 in medical devices, and IEC 61508 in industrial controls. Furthermore, in these environments, requirements often change and this integration enables rapid impact analysis and regression testing, which shortens the time to response and reduces development and verification costs. Demands to demonstrate functionally safe and secure code to regulatory authorities in these domains continue to escalate, and this integration addresses these demands with a cost effective approach to development.

