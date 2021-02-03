SharperLending Partners with Integra Software Systems To Deliver Real Estate Appraisals to Lenders via Appraisal Firewall

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortgage technology provider SharperLending Solutions announced today that it has partnered with Integra Software Systems to integrate the Appraisal Firewall® web-based real estate appraisal software to Integra’s Loan Origination System. The direct-data integration speeds loan origination and processing by providing mortgage bankers, community banks and credit unions working in Integra with seamless access to Appraisal Firewall, where they can manage their own appraisal process to order and receive completed residential and commercial appraisals, work with their trusted local appraisers, run QC, access the Verisite mobile appraisal and property inspection solutions, AVMs, AMCs, and more.

Appraisal Firewall is the first appraisal vendor of its kind to complete a full system to system integration and be available to lenders within Integra. The partnership enables Integra’s lender clients to get completed real estate appraisals faster, reduce appraisal costs and turn-times, and access a variety of valuation solutions for diverse lending products. All of this is done within the Integra LOS “EPIC” to avoid process interruption and reduce training time.

"This integration delivers Integra’s lenders critical appraisal process efficiency by significantly reducing turn-times and costs while lessening the impact of lockdown restrictions on lenders and appraisers,” said David Chiappe, President of SharperLending Solutions, the company behind the Appraisal Firewall technology. "We are excited to partner with Integra to provide additional velocity to their lenders’ origination process with a full suite of automated enterprise-level appraisal technology solutions.”

“We were initially attracted by Appraisal Firewall’s reputation in the market and feedback we received by some of our customers,” said Michael Picker, SVP of Sales and Marketing. “After viewing the efficiencies and reduction in turn-times we were excited to offer the Appraisal Firewall integration to our customers. We look forward to the partnership and continuing to offer lenders any loan, anywhere functionality.”

For more than 20 years, Integra has provided banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies with innovative fintech solutions. Integra’s industry leading LOS “EPIC” processes various loan types with complete documentation and automation. Mortgage, consumer, or commercial LOS functionality can be implemented for all three channels or separately into already existing operations. Last year, Integra’s technologies processed more than 480,000 loans.

About Integra

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Integra Software Systems offers a powerful, browser-based loan origination solution, EPIC, to address challenges and increase operational efficiencies within Mortgage, Consumer, and Commercial Lending for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders. EPIC spans point-of-sale to post-closing and secondary market. For more information about Integra Software Systems contact 615.595.0900, sales@integraloantech.com or visit www.integraloantech.com.

About SharperLending Solutions

SharperLending Solutions is a leading technology provider to the mortgage industry. SharperLending provides financial technology software solutions to channel partners and lending institutions to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and offer affordability. The company’s proven technology has processed more than two billion secure mortgage transactions. The company has three major platforms under its corporate umbrella: Appraisal Firewall residential and commercial appraisal platform, the XpertOnline credit platform and the EPN loan origination and settlement services platform. For more information, call (800)452-1174 or visit www.SharperLending.com.