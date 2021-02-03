Kindred Partners with S&H Systems to Improve Accuracy and Efficiency for E-Commerce Fulfillment Operations

SAN FRANCISCO & JONESBORO, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred and S&H Systems will partner to integrate Kindred’s SORT robot technology with S&H Systems’ existing material handling and software product portfolio to provide a fully-automated order fulfillment solution for e-commerce and retail operations.

S&H Systems offers automated equipment, picking technologies and processes to provide scalable, flexible solutions that drive maximum throughput and order accuracy for all fulfillment workflows and product applications. S&H Systems partners with various manufacturers who offer conveyors, sorters, unit sortation and autonomous mobile robots for its e-commerce and retail customers.

“As demand pressure on fulfillment operations increases, S&H Systems is extremely excited to partner with Kindred,” explained Jeff Roberts, VP Systems Sales of S&H Systems. “The SORT technology allows our customers to expand their order fulfillment opportunities and keep pace with ever-expanding consumer expectations. The SORT platform aligns with our modular, flexible and scalable solutions offerings.”

“Kindred’s partnership with S&H Systems creates a new standard for retail and e-commerce fulfillment operations,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “As online consumer demand continues to climb, integrating automated solutions ensures optimum efficiency and throughput any day of the year.”

Kindred SORT pick and place robots utilize CORE with AutoGrasp™, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort them into complete end-customer orders. Kindred’s CORE with AutoGrasp™ combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformable items such as polybags.

Kindred uses cutting-edge AI research and human-in-the-loop data methodology to continuously improve robot capabilities so that picking becomes smarter, faster and more accurate over time. CORE with AutoGrasp™ is continually enhancing the platform’s capabilities and providing critical business intelligence to inform decisions and increase productivity.

Kindred SORT robots have picked more than 100 million units in production to date.

ABOUT KINDRED

Kindred is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company that develops robots to solve real-world problems. Its mission is to enhance the lives of human workers with the power of AI robotics. Kindred’s cutting-edge technology is the foundation of a number of proprietary platforms, including CORE with AutoGrasp™, developed to operate robots autonomously in dynamic environments. Its team of scientists, engineers, and business operators have set a new standard for reinforcement learning for robots. The company is co-located in San Francisco and Toronto and is part of the UK-based Ocado Group plc. For more information, visit www.kindred.ai.

ABOUT S&H SYSTEMS

S&H Systems, located in Arkansas and Tennessee, is a single-source, end-to-end systems integration company – delivering dependable material handling systems, software and post-sale support since 2002. Some of the world’s largest companies have partnered with S&H Systems for facility automation and software solutions – because of our thoughtful approach, the value we deliver, and our commitment to project execution and on-time delivery. For more information, visit www.shsystems.com.