MSS Speeds Up Item Data Setup Using Leading Product Syndication Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Military Sales & Service Co. (MSS) is teaming up with Stibo Systems to get its customers’ product data to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) faster, thereby aiming to increase sales and improve customer service. MSS is the largest exchange-only broker for AAFES. In this role they ensure that Army and Air Force personnel can shop products on shopmyexchange.com and all global Army and Air Force bases. “We want these products to be set up at AAFES for our customers as quickly as possible. The faster a product is set up, the faster it reaches the shelf or website, and the more revenue this generates for the Exchange and our clients,” says Rex Burks, Vice President of Information Systems at MSS. MSS works with customers on multiple continents.

To automate and streamline their customers’ item setup, MSS will be using the Product Data Syndication (PDS) platform of Stibo Systems. “We were looking for a solution that can easily handle hundreds of thousands of products from a multitude of dispersed brand owners. PDS is a tool that drastically shortens the overall item setup time for everybody involved. On top of that, we now have deep insight into the setup status of items,” says Mr Burks.

“The PDS platform significantly shortens time to market, and provides an easy, automated method for delivering data to your retailer partners using a consistent process, regardless of target channel,” explains Willem Van Dijk, Vice President of Strategy, Data Platforms at Stibo Systems. “PDS helps manufacturers to sell via a larger network of partners and offers retailers a way to onboard product data in a largely hands-off fashion,” concludes Mr Van Dijk.

About MSS

Military Sales & Service Co. is a highly acclaimed manufacturer’s representative servicing the military exchange marketplace. For over 50 years, MSS have been awarded by their clients and customers for exemplary sales and service on a global basis. MSS is the largest exchange rep agency in this retail sphere, with employee personnel at all significant military bases worldwide. Size and strength, coupled with divisionally specific marketing personnel, allows MSS to clearly focus on manufacturers’ category needs. MSS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. More at mssco.com.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.