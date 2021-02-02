KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA Rating with a Negative Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 1, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2021A-1 (Climate Bond Certified) and Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2021A-2.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA with a Negative Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

