Helzberg Diamonds Partners With British Designer Jenny Packham for Exclusive Bridal Jewelry Collection

The Jenny Packham bardot emerald-cut 2 carat total weight lab-grown diamond engagement ring is a part of the new Jenny Packham Collection, available in select stores and online only at Helzberg Diamonds. This first-of-its-kind collection is created with colorless lab-grown diamonds in rare platinum settings. (Photo: Business Wire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helzberg Diamonds, one of the jewelry industry’s most innovative retailers, recently announced its prestigious partnership with British designer Jenny Packham for an exclusive, colorless lab-grown diamond bridal collection – the first colorless lab-grown collection in the jewelry industry. Known as a favorite designer of the British Royal Family and other top celebrities, Packham created her collection using rare platinum settings with colorless lab-grown diamonds. Her exclusive collection is available only at select Helzberg Diamonds retail locations and online at helzberg.com, just in time for the Valentine’s Day engagement season.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Jenny Packham to bring her unique style to Helzberg using the rare and colorless lab-grown diamonds that are at the heart of the collection’s bridal jewelry designs,” said Julie Yoakum, senior vice president and chief merchandise officer for Helzberg Diamonds, a Berkshire Hathaway company. “ The Jenny Packham Collection marries her distinctive and elevated style with Helzberg Diamonds’ industry-leading quality and craftsmanship. The collection is breathtaking with bridal settings that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”

Packham’s fashion lines are known for their glamour, trend-setting styles and sparkle, making her collection a perfect fit for Helzberg Diamonds. “ It is well known that I am attracted to sparkle - my dresses are designed to create excitement as they catch the light and dazzle,” said designer Jenny Packham. “ So, when Helzberg asked me to design a collection of beautiful and colorless lab-grown diamond engagement rings and wedding bands, of course I said, ‘Yes!’ My new jewelry designs, created from these incredible and colorless lab-grown diamonds, are inspired by my love of the legendary stars of the Silver Screen, the ethereal icons of the 1930s, their timeless glamour, and yet the rings look so effortlessly modern.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day engagement season, the new Jenny Packham Collection is a fast favorite of couples nationwide who are taking advantage of the trend in lab-grown diamonds – the fastest growing category in the jewelry industry today. In just 10 short years, lab-grown diamonds went from virtually zero customer awareness to being recognized by 80 percent of jewelry consumers exclusively through organic, word-of-mouth awareness, according to a new study by MVI Marketing.

Helzberg sets high-quality standards with a first-of-its-kind, designer lab-grown diamond collection

“ Most couples are on a wedding budget. We’ve seen a large increase in customers asking for lab-grown diamonds as you can often get a larger stone for less money,” Yoakum continued. “ For those who are uncertain of lab-grown diamonds, consider this analogy: there are roses that grow in the ground and roses that grow in a greenhouse. Both are beautiful and have similar qualities, they are just grown in different ways. The same is true for lab-grown diamonds. Some diamonds are grown in the ground while others are grown in a lab. We hold our lab-grown diamonds to the same high-quality standards as our natural diamonds.”

Helzberg Diamonds has built its reputation on trust, knowledge and breathtaking, high-quality jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds specializes in helping customers by providing endless options to suit all kinds of personal styles and preferences with choices for any budget.

The new Jenny Packham Collection is available now in select Helzberg stores and online at https://www.helzberg.com/jewelry/collections/jenny-packham.

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, was founded in 1915 and has more than 170 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in its history of offering exceptional value, exclusive designs and timeless jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE symbols BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237) or visit Helzberg.com.