Walgreens to Expand COVID-19 Vaccinations in Stores as Part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Vaccinations will begin in stores Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities.”

The CDC selected Walgreens as a pharmacy partner in specific states and jurisdictions to optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score. A defined number of vaccine doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in each geography. Those states and local jurisdictions include:

Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Walgreens Continues to Work Directly with States to Support Local Vaccination Efforts

In addition to supporting distribution of federal vaccine allocation, Walgreens continues to assist several states and jurisdictions with administration of COVID-19 vaccines in select stores to eligible populations. Walgreens has administered over 300,000 vaccinations through these efforts to date, as determined by state and jurisdiction guidelines. Areas include:

Arkansas, California (select counties), Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa (select counties), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New York City, Ohio, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas.

Available Appointments

Vaccine inventory is still limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at select Walgreens stores. Appointments can be made through Walgreens updated appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine when vaccine becomes available. Walgreens will not provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis at this time.

Long-term care update

Walgreens continues efforts to support vaccinations across long-term care facilities. The company has completed first dose vaccinations in more than 75 percent of long-term care facilities that selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider and remains on track to complete remaining first doses by mid-February.

More information on Walgreens efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.

