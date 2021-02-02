Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Report 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production and Purchasing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $298.3 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$234.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Males, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$196 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Females segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Apira Science, Inc.

Capillus LLC

Eclipse Aesthetics LLC

HairMax

iRestore Hair Growth System

NutraStim

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Males (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Males (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Males (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Females (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Females (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Females (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

