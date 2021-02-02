Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Report 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production and Purchasing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $298.3 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$234.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Males, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$196 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Females segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Apira Science, Inc.
- Capillus LLC
- Eclipse Aesthetics LLC
- HairMax
- iRestore Hair Growth System
- NutraStim
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Males (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Males (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Males (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Females (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Females (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Females (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfrhzc